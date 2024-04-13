Ada Junior High Track Results
Apr. 13—Thursday, April 11
Atoka Wampus Cat Invitational
Junior High Track Meet
Ada Individual Results
GIRLS
7th Grade
800M Run: Layla Yott, 5th Place, 3:02.83
400M Dash: Xavri Rhynes, 1st Place, 1:09.3
1600M Relay: Layla Yott, Xavri Rhynes, Kameryn Meely, Khloe Vallandingham, 2nd Place, 7:05.16
Shot Put: Layla Smith, 3rd Place, 24'4"; Lamya Grant, 4th Place, 23'9"
Discus: Lamya Grant, 6th Place, 56'6"
Pole Vault: Layla Yott, 3rd Place
8th Grade
Team Standings
ADA 133
Kingston 130
Durant 115
Broken Bow 99
Madill 61
Allen 32
Atoka 32
McAlester 30
Coalgate 24
Silo 17
Battiest 11
Ada Individual Results
400M Relay: Jahniyah Ashton, Jadyce Burns, Journie Redbird, Bella Sherbert, 1st Place, 53.56
100M Hurdles: 5th Place, Naomi Coulson, 19.94; 6th Place, Alejandra Solorio, 20.35
800M Relay: Jahniyah Ashton, Jadyce Burns, Journie Redbird, Bella Sherbert, 1st Place, 1:54.33
800M Run: Naomi Coulson, 4th Place, 3:05.67
100M Dash: Jadyce Burns, 1st Place, 12.88; Jahniyah Aston, 3rd Place, 13.49; Bella Sherbert, 4th Place, 13.59.
300M Hurdles: Edyn Keefer, 3rd Place, 56.17; Alejandra Solorio, 4th Place, 58.31.
200M Dash: Jadyce Burns, 2nd Place, 27.13.
1600M Relay: Mynni Dickinson, Edyn Keefer, Naomi Coulson, Neveah Gore, 6th Place, 5:01.10
Shot Put: Haiden Bundy, 1st Place, 25'1.5"
High Jump : Neveah Gore, 5th Place, 4'02"
Discus: Haiden Bundy, 2nd Place, 86'4"
Pole Vault: Lila Harris, 2nd Place, 5'2"
BOYS
7th Grade
400M Dash: Mason Harris-Seals, 3rd Place, 1:03.23
Shot Put: Isaiah Whitebird, 6th Place, 34'7"
High Jump: Isaiah Whitebird, 4th Place, 4'8"; Mason Harris-Seals, 5th Place, 4'6"
8th Grade
800M Run: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 2:30.05
400M Dash: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 1:04.08
1600M Run: Henry McClellan, 6th Place, 5:50.83
Shot Put: Zachiyah Hatton, 5th Place, 37'5"
High Jump: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 4'10"
Discus: Zachiyah Hatton, 1st Place, 116'10"; Cayden Williams, 6th Place, 104'7"
Pole Vault: Grant Maddox, 3rd Place, 7'6"