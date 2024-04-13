Advertisement

Ada Junior High Track Results

Jeff Cali, The Ada News, Okla.
·2 min read

Apr. 13—Thursday, April 11

Atoka Wampus Cat Invitational

Junior High Track Meet

Ada Individual Results

GIRLS

7th Grade

800M Run: Layla Yott, 5th Place, 3:02.83

400M Dash: Xavri Rhynes, 1st Place, 1:09.3

1600M Relay: Layla Yott, Xavri Rhynes, Kameryn Meely, Khloe Vallandingham, 2nd Place, 7:05.16

Shot Put: Layla Smith, 3rd Place, 24'4"; Lamya Grant, 4th Place, 23'9"

Discus: Lamya Grant, 6th Place, 56'6"

Pole Vault: Layla Yott, 3rd Place

8th Grade

Team Standings

ADA 133

Kingston 130

Durant 115

Broken Bow 99

Madill 61

Allen 32

Atoka 32

McAlester 30

Coalgate 24

Silo 17

Battiest 11

Ada Individual Results

400M Relay: Jahniyah Ashton, Jadyce Burns, Journie Redbird, Bella Sherbert, 1st Place, 53.56

100M Hurdles: 5th Place, Naomi Coulson, 19.94; 6th Place, Alejandra Solorio, 20.35

800M Relay: Jahniyah Ashton, Jadyce Burns, Journie Redbird, Bella Sherbert, 1st Place, 1:54.33

800M Run: Naomi Coulson, 4th Place, 3:05.67

100M Dash: Jadyce Burns, 1st Place, 12.88; Jahniyah Aston, 3rd Place, 13.49; Bella Sherbert, 4th Place, 13.59.

300M Hurdles: Edyn Keefer, 3rd Place, 56.17; Alejandra Solorio, 4th Place, 58.31.

200M Dash: Jadyce Burns, 2nd Place, 27.13.

1600M Relay: Mynni Dickinson, Edyn Keefer, Naomi Coulson, Neveah Gore, 6th Place, 5:01.10

Shot Put: Haiden Bundy, 1st Place, 25'1.5"

High Jump : Neveah Gore, 5th Place, 4'02"

Discus: Haiden Bundy, 2nd Place, 86'4"

Pole Vault: Lila Harris, 2nd Place, 5'2"

BOYS

7th Grade

400M Dash: Mason Harris-Seals, 3rd Place, 1:03.23

Shot Put: Isaiah Whitebird, 6th Place, 34'7"

High Jump: Isaiah Whitebird, 4th Place, 4'8"; Mason Harris-Seals, 5th Place, 4'6"

8th Grade

800M Run: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 2:30.05

400M Dash: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 1:04.08

1600M Run: Henry McClellan, 6th Place, 5:50.83

Shot Put: Zachiyah Hatton, 5th Place, 37'5"

High Jump: Henry McClellan, 5th Place, 4'10"

Discus: Zachiyah Hatton, 1st Place, 116'10"; Cayden Williams, 6th Place, 104'7"

Pole Vault: Grant Maddox, 3rd Place, 7'6"