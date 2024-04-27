Ada Junior High Tennis Results
Apr. 27—Monday, April 22
GIRLS
Shawnee State Qualifier
Team Standings
1. ADA 55
tie Edmond Memorial 55
3. Duncan 45
4. Henryetta 44
5. Oakdale 41
6. Edmond Central 39
7. Carl Albert 38
8. Durant 32
9. Enid 30
10. Edmond Cimarron 29
11. Choctaw 26
12. McAlester 20
13. Shawnee 17
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Baylee Boatwright (Ada) def. Ruby Miller (Duncan) 4-0,4-0 (5th Place)
2. Raleigh Miller (Edmond Memorial) def. Ava Moon (Ada) 6-1,6-3 (1st Place)
2. Reid Danielson (Ada II) def. Amelia Lowe (Carl Albert) 4-2,4-1 (9th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Mullikan/Schwarz (Edmond Memorial) def. Izzy Justus/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 7-5,2-6,(10-8) (1st Place)
2. Channing Ballard/Ella Key (Ada) def. Budowsky/Reyes (Duncan) 6-4,7-5 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada girls at Junior High State Tournament at Tulsa Union on Tuesday.