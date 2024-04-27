Advertisement

Ada Junior High Tennis Results

Apr. 27—Monday, April 22

GIRLS

Shawnee State Qualifier

Team Standings

1. ADA 55

tie Edmond Memorial 55

3. Duncan 45

4. Henryetta 44

5. Oakdale 41

6. Edmond Central 39

7. Carl Albert 38

8. Durant 32

9. Enid 30

10. Edmond Cimarron 29

11. Choctaw 26

12. McAlester 20

13. Shawnee 17

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Baylee Boatwright (Ada) def. Ruby Miller (Duncan) 4-0,4-0 (5th Place)

2. Raleigh Miller (Edmond Memorial) def. Ava Moon (Ada) 6-1,6-3 (1st Place)

2. Reid Danielson (Ada II) def. Amelia Lowe (Carl Albert) 4-2,4-1 (9th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Mullikan/Schwarz (Edmond Memorial) def. Izzy Justus/Bentli Taylor (Ada) 7-5,2-6,(10-8) (1st Place)

2. Channing Ballard/Ella Key (Ada) def. Budowsky/Reyes (Duncan) 6-4,7-5 (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada girls at Junior High State Tournament at Tulsa Union on Tuesday.