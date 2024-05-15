Ada Junior High Tennis Results
May 15—May 7
BOYS
Junior High State Tournament
At Tulsa Union
Team Standings
1. NOAH 57
2. Bixby 49
3. Edmond Memorial 46
4. Crossings Christian 41
5. Jenks 39
6. Ada 38
7. Union 31
tie Owasso 31
9. Stillwater 25
10. Edmond Central 23
tie Broken Arrow 23
12. Casady 21
tie Carl Albert 21
14. Duncan 15
15. Byng 13
16. Edmond North 11
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Jose Mendoza Castillo (Union) 4-2,4-1 (9th Place)
2. Tucker Bruce (Stillwater) def. Leyton Jacobs (Ada) 4-2,5-4 (5th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Drake Cody/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Klahr/Tran (Broken Arrow) 4-1,4-1 (5th Place)
2. Gary/Smith (Owasso) def. Ryder Fielder/Cedar Thomas (Ada) 4-0,5-3 (5th Place)
COACHES QUOTE: "It was a great season for the boys. They finished their season as the sixth-ranked team in the entire state," — Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.