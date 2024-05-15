Advertisement

Ada Junior High Tennis Results

jeff cali, the ada news, okla.
·1 min read

May 15—May 7

BOYS

Junior High State Tournament

At Tulsa Union

Team Standings

1. NOAH 57

2. Bixby 49

3. Edmond Memorial 46

4. Crossings Christian 41

5. Jenks 39

6. Ada 38

7. Union 31

tie Owasso 31

9. Stillwater 25

10. Edmond Central 23

tie Broken Arrow 23

12. Casady 21

tie Carl Albert 21

14. Duncan 15

15. Byng 13

16. Edmond North 11

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Jose Mendoza Castillo (Union) 4-2,4-1 (9th Place)

2. Tucker Bruce (Stillwater) def. Leyton Jacobs (Ada) 4-2,5-4 (5th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Drake Cody/Owen Moon (Ada) def. Klahr/Tran (Broken Arrow) 4-1,4-1 (5th Place)

2. Gary/Smith (Owasso) def. Ryder Fielder/Cedar Thomas (Ada) 4-0,5-3 (5th Place)

COACHES QUOTE: "It was a great season for the boys. They finished their season as the sixth-ranked team in the entire state," — Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.