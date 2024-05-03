Ada Junior High Tennis Results
May 2—Tuesday, April 20
GIRLS
Junior High State
At Tulsa Union
Team Standings
1. Jenks 60
2. Cascia Hall 47
3. Heritage Hall 36
4. Casady 37
5. Holland Hall 35
6. Broken Arrow 34
7. Union 30
tie Bixby 30
9. Ed. Cheyenne 29
10. Stillwater 28
11. Bartlesville 24
12. Ed. Sequoyah 22
13. Ed. Memorial 21
14. Ada 20
15. Duncan 15
16. Henryetta 11
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Baylee Boatwright (Ada) def. Sophie Kelly (Bartlseville) 6-2,4-6,(10-3) (9th Place)
2. Ava Moon (Ada) def. Nora Heare (Union) 4-2,4-1 (13th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Clark/Jones (Edmond Cheyenne) def. Izzy Justus/Bentli Taylor 4-2,5-3 (15th Place)
2. Beck/Blake (Stillwater) def. Channing Ballard/Ella Key (Stillwater) 5-4,5-3 (5th Place)
COACHES QHOTE: "The girls had an incredible season. They finished as the 14th ranked junior high team in the entire state of Oklahoma. They have a bright future," — Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.