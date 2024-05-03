Advertisement

Ada Junior High Tennis Results

Jeff Cali, The Ada News, Okla.
·1 min read

May 2—Tuesday, April 20

GIRLS

Junior High State

At Tulsa Union

Team Standings

1. Jenks 60

2. Cascia Hall 47

3. Heritage Hall 36

4. Casady 37

5. Holland Hall 35

6. Broken Arrow 34

7. Union 30

tie Bixby 30

9. Ed. Cheyenne 29

10. Stillwater 28

11. Bartlesville 24

12. Ed. Sequoyah 22

13. Ed. Memorial 21

14. Ada 20

15. Duncan 15

16. Henryetta 11

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Baylee Boatwright (Ada) def. Sophie Kelly (Bartlseville) 6-2,4-6,(10-3) (9th Place)

2. Ava Moon (Ada) def. Nora Heare (Union) 4-2,4-1 (13th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Clark/Jones (Edmond Cheyenne) def. Izzy Justus/Bentli Taylor 4-2,5-3 (15th Place)

2. Beck/Blake (Stillwater) def. Channing Ballard/Ella Key (Stillwater) 5-4,5-3 (5th Place)

COACHES QHOTE: "The girls had an incredible season. They finished as the 14th ranked junior high team in the entire state of Oklahoma. They have a bright future," — Ada tennis coach Terry Swopes.