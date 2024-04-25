Ada Junior High Spring Sports Results
Apr. 24—BOYS TENNIS
Thursday, April 18
Shawnee State Qualifer
Team Standings
1. Edmond Memorial 58
2. ADA 57
3. Carl Albert 51
4. Stillwater 45
5. Edmond Central 44
6. Duncan 43
7. Oakdale 42
8. McAlester 24
9. Durant 22
tie Edmond Cimarron 22
11. Shawnee 11
12. Ponca City 17
13. Enid 16
14. Henryetta 11
15. Seminole 2
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Ethan Luong (Carl Albert) 6-3,6-1 (3rd Place)
2. Baylor Bortmess (Edmond Memorial) def. Leyton Jacobs (Ada) 6-4,6-1 (1st Place)
DOUBLES
1. Stratton/Tucker (Edmond Memorial) def. Drake Cody/Owen Moon (Ada) 6-1,7-5 (1st Place)
2. Ryder Fielder/Cedar Thomas (Ada) def. Anderson/Bales (Carl Albert) 7-5,6-4 (1st Place)
Up Next: Ada boys at Junior High State Tournament Tuesday, May 7, in Tulsa.
------o------
BOYS GOLF
Wednesday, Apr 17
At Ardmore Tournament
Lakeview Golf Course
Team Standings
Duncan 349
Comanche 354
Plainview 362
Lone Grove 369
ADA 382
Kingston 389
Turner 396
Wewoka 401
Ardmore 408
Sulphur 415
Atoka 420
Davis A 436
Dickson 443
Davis B 469
Top 10 Individuals
1. Boston Neher (Plainview) 75
2. Wyatt Reid (Kingston) 80
3. Jesse Phillips (Wewoka) 81
4. Bown McAdams (Kingston) 83
Kai Vang (Duncan) 83
Jace Bowen (Comanche) 83
7. Brayden Curtis (Ada) 84
8 Easton Bowen (Comanche) 85
9 Keilan Attencio (Plainview) 86
10. Gibson Brooksher (Duncan) 87
Ada Individual Results
Brayden Curtis 84
Tanner Maloy 93
Payton Wood 98
Gavin Cloud 94
Jayden Ellis 111
------o------
GIRLS GOLF
Thursday, April 18 At Ardmore Tournament
Team Standings
Ada 182
Plainview 189
Marlow 194
Marlow 2 201
Kingston 212
Lone Grove 213
Sulphur 215
Dickson 220
Davis 221
McAlester 225
Top 5 Individuals
1. Liberty Bridgeman (Ada) 33
2. Sophie Groves (Plainview) 37
3. Nora Riggs (Plainview) 42
4. Olivia Black (Ada) 44
5. Kylie Eggers (Marlow) 45
Ada Individual Results
Liberty Bridgeman 33
Olivia Black 44
Xavri Rhynes 47
Lila Willis 48
Maeli Manwell 53
Paisely Poe 55
Alex Byrd 58