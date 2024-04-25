Ada Junior High Spring Sports Results

Apr. 24—BOYS TENNIS

Thursday, April 18

Shawnee State Qualifer

Team Standings

1. Edmond Memorial 58

2. ADA 57

3. Carl Albert 51

4. Stillwater 45

5. Edmond Central 44

6. Duncan 43

7. Oakdale 42

8. McAlester 24

9. Durant 22

tie Edmond Cimarron 22

11. Shawnee 11

12. Ponca City 17

13. Enid 16

14. Henryetta 11

15. Seminole 2

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Ethan Luong (Carl Albert) 6-3,6-1 (3rd Place)

2. Baylor Bortmess (Edmond Memorial) def. Leyton Jacobs (Ada) 6-4,6-1 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Stratton/Tucker (Edmond Memorial) def. Drake Cody/Owen Moon (Ada) 6-1,7-5 (1st Place)

2. Ryder Fielder/Cedar Thomas (Ada) def. Anderson/Bales (Carl Albert) 7-5,6-4 (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada boys at Junior High State Tournament Tuesday, May 7, in Tulsa.

BOYS GOLF

Wednesday, Apr 17

At Ardmore Tournament

Lakeview Golf Course

Team Standings

Duncan 349

Comanche 354

Plainview 362

Lone Grove 369

ADA 382

Kingston 389

Turner 396

Wewoka 401

Ardmore 408

Sulphur 415

Atoka 420

Davis A 436

Dickson 443

Davis B 469

Top 10 Individuals

1. Boston Neher (Plainview) 75

2. Wyatt Reid (Kingston) 80

3. Jesse Phillips (Wewoka) 81

4. Bown McAdams (Kingston) 83

Kai Vang (Duncan) 83

Jace Bowen (Comanche) 83

7. Brayden Curtis (Ada) 84

8 Easton Bowen (Comanche) 85

9 Keilan Attencio (Plainview) 86

10. Gibson Brooksher (Duncan) 87

Ada Individual Results

Brayden Curtis 84

Tanner Maloy 93

Payton Wood 98

Gavin Cloud 94

Jayden Ellis 111

GIRLS GOLF

Thursday, April 18 At Ardmore Tournament

Team Standings

Ada 182

Plainview 189

Marlow 194

Marlow 2 201

Kingston 212

Lone Grove 213

Sulphur 215

Dickson 220

Davis 221

McAlester 225

Top 5 Individuals

1. Liberty Bridgeman (Ada) 33

2. Sophie Groves (Plainview) 37

3. Nora Riggs (Plainview) 42

4. Olivia Black (Ada) 44

5. Kylie Eggers (Marlow) 45

Ada Individual Results

Liberty Bridgeman 33

Olivia Black 44

Xavri Rhynes 47

Lila Willis 48

Maeli Manwell 53

Paisely Poe 55

Alex Byrd 58