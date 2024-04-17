Ada honors four seniors Monday night

Apr. 17—Ada recognized seniors Abbey Strong, Josie Morgan, Rylynn Truett and Gracey Dotson moments after enduring a 17-3 loss to Turner Monday at the Ada High School Softball Complex.

The Lady Cougars, now 8-11, wrapped up their regular season with a short road trip Tuesday night to battle the rival Byng Lady Pirates.

Ada will now head to Broken Bow for a Class 5A District Tournament on Thursday. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to face Hugo at 11 a.m. in a first-round contest.

Turner, ranked No. 4 in Class A, left town at 24-3.

Turner 17, Ada 3

Ada managed just four hits in the contest as the offense never got untracked. Josie Morgan, Ariana Munoz, Kiki Williams and Lily Dodson all had base knocks for the home team. Williams drove in a run.

Turner trailed 3-1 after the first inning but erupted for 15 runs in the top of the second.

Journey Shankles paced a 17-hit Turner barrage, going 2-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and two runs scored. Adlin Lee finished 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Adison Lee went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs for the Lady Falcons.

Caddo rallies past Lady Panthers

CADDO — The Latta Lady Panthers couldn't make an early 6-1 lead stand up in a 12-9 loss to Class A powerhouse Caddo in a Monday night road game.

Coach Jeremy Bates' squad, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, fell to 14-11 on the year, while No. 1 Caddo improved to 22-7. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to host a Class 4A District Tournament Thursday at Swanson Field. Latta will battle the loser of a first-round game between Beggs and Okemah at 3:15 p.m.

Caddo 12, Latta 9

The Lady Panthers suffered the setback despite clubbing four home runs in the contest. Talise Parnell, who seems to be hitting her stride at the plate at just the right time, hit two bombs and finished 2-for-2 with two intentional walks, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Caddo used a six-run outburst in the bottom of the third inning to surge ahead.

Freshman Rylee Jones finished 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-hit LHS attack. Jaycie Prine went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. Kymber Davis chipped in three singles and drove in a run and Laraby Jennings finished 2-for-4.

Prine and Parnell both have 12 home runs this spring.

Caddo slugger Jaycie Nichols hit two home runs and finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and Jordyn Nichols hit a solo home run and went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs for the hosts.

Presley Beck went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Caddo and Rylan Peevyhouse finished 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Fifth-ranked Asher blanks Wapanucka

ASHER — The Asher Lady Indians got a good tuneup for the playoffs with a 12-0 win over Wapanucka at home Monday night.

Coach Tari Dubler's club ranked No. 5 in Class B, improved to 25-6. The Lady Indians are scheduled to host Paden in a Class B District doubleheader at 1 p.m. today.

Wapanucka slipped to 11-7 on the year.

Asher 12, Wapanucka 0

The Lady Indians scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and five more in the second frame to end the game early.

Sophomore Cadence Leba paced Asher at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Alexis Johnston finished 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored in the 10-hit AHS offense. Kailey Trump ended up 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the home team.

Holdenville slips past Stonewall

HOLDENVILLE — The Holdenville Lady Wolverines snapped a 4-4 tie with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and turned back Stonewall 9-5 in a Monday matchup.

The Lady Longhorns, who have lost six of their past seven games, dropped to 9-19, while the host Holdenville club improved to 15-12.

Stonewall is headed to a Class 2A District Tournament in Strother today. Coach Chase Tidwell's club is set to face Gans at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup and the host and 16th-ranked Lady Yellowjackets at 2 p.m.

Holdenville 9, Stonewall 5

The Lady Longhorns scored three runs in the top of the third inning and added a run in the fourth to grab an early 4-2 advantage.

However, Holdenville knotted the score at 4-4 with two runs in the bottom of the inning before taking control in the sixth frame.

Lilly Wyche paced a five-hit Stonewall offense, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Sierra Lumbert ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored and Landree Dye had a hit and drove in a run. Kadyn Sutton had the other SHS hit.

Cylee Null led a nine-high Holdenville outing by finishing 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs. Alivia Griesinger went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, a walk and a run scored and Melissa Merriman finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ryleigh Hill-Tiger cracked a double and drove in a run for the Lady Wolverines and Autumn Jackson went 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.

Lady Hornets sting Stratford

STRATFORD — In a wild game that saw several momentum swings, the Stuart Lady Hornets ultimately pulled away from Stratford late in the game and defeated the host Lady Bulldogs 22-9 on Senior Night Monday in Stratford.

Class A No. 5 Stuart improved to 24-11 on the year, while Stratford dropped to 10-12.

Coach Tony Prichard's club is heading to Wayne today for a Class 3A District Tournament and will face Savanna at 11 a.m. in a first-round contest.

Stuart 22, Stratford 9

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 14-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning. However, Stratford got right back in the game by exploding for nine runs in the fourth frame.

However, Stuart pulled away again with seven runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Stratford piled up 13 hits in the game. Kennedy Layton finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Launa Raymo went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. Jenesys Ware finished 2-for-3 and scored a run and Tinley Dempsy also contributed two hits for the Lady Bulldogs.

Ryleigh Ardery ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored for the home team.

Keelie Treat had a monster outing for Stuart, going 4-for-4 with a walk, three home runs, four RBIs 0and five runs scored. Reagan Wade finished 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored and Joey Steele finished 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Lady Hornets.

Paris Stanford and Kiara Russell also blasted home runs for Stuart. Both players went 2-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored.

Kaci Justice finished 1-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for the visitors.