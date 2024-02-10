Ada High senior trio to play college football

Feb. 10—Three Ada seniors will continue their football careers at the next level.

George Maddox, Cord Coffee, and Fisher Marr made it official by signing letters of intent to play college football this fall during a signing ceremony held earlier this week inside the Cougar Activity Center.

Maddox is headed to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, Coffee is headed to Kansas to play for Emporia State and Marr is staying "home" to become a member of the East Central University football team.

All three players were key components to an Ada defense that became one of the top units in Class 4A and helped guide the Cougars to an impressive 11-2 record and a berth in the semifinals. Marr and Maddox were linebackers, and Coffee was a defensive lineman.

Ada assistant coach Colby Shamley, the football team's defensive coordinator, believes the "M&M Brothers" and Coffee all have bright futures ahead.

"Each one of those kids played a huge part on defense as two- to three-year starters. They were a big part in how we were able to grow the defense into one of the best in 4A this year," Shamley told The Ada News. "They all were extremely hard-working when they came to the weight room and on the field. They were also great leaders for our team on and off the field."

Shamley said the colleges that snagged up the talented trio are lucky to have them.

"Each one has a different talent that they will bring to their college, but they all work extremely hard on and off the field, so I think each one is a steal and will make a huge impact for their college in the future," he said.

GEORGE MADDOX

It all just came together when Maddox was looking for a place to continue his football career.

Southwestern head coach Andrew Rice was named the new head coach for the Bulldogs last December. However, he started recruiting Maddox during his time as an assistant coach for Southern Arkansas University.

Meanwhile, Mike Lucas was an assistant coach at Northeastern Oklahoma State University in Tahlequah and had Maddox on his radar before being named the new SWOSU defensive coordinator.

Both Rice and Lucas made an impact on Maddox during their recruiting efforts so the Ada senior feels like he got the best of both worlds.

"It was really a combination of the head coach and defensive coordinator recruiting me from their former schools. I really like both of the coaches," Maddox explained. "I visited the campus and it was beautiful. I just feel like it will be a great fit."

Rice certainly liked what he saw when watching Maddox on film.

"George is a long, physical linebacker with tons of upside. He's a great person and a hard worker who shows a lot of versatility on film," Rice said.

Maddox said East Central and the University of Central Oklahoma were his other top college choices.

CORD COFFEE

Coffee said he chose to become part of the ESU Hornets football program because their coaches recruited him the hardest.

"They were always all over me, always trying to recruit me. They are so nice. They really had the most interest," Coffee said of his big choice. "I love the relationship the players have not only with each other but with the coaching staff. They have a great deal going with their facilities, their winning record, everything."

The Hornets are 18-6 over the last two seasons, the second-best record in the MIAA over that time.

Coffee said Hutchinson Community College and East Central were also on his radar.

FISHER MARR

There's just something about getting to play at Norris Field for four more years that played a part in Marr joining the Tiger football program.

"It's my hometown field that I've got to play on for the past three years. I hope it will bring a lot of fans from Ada over to watch me. That would be pretty fun," he said.

Marr said he loves the ECU weightlifting program and is a fan of new ice and heat tubs to help with game-day recovery. He's also become a fan of new East Central strength and condition coach Arthur Garza.

"He's really passionate about what he does and that made a big impact on my decision," Marr said.

Marr also already had a relationship with ECU linebackers coach Broderic Odom.

"I've known him for a while because his dad (Brad Odom) coached me my sophomore and junior years," he said.

Marr also hit it off with East Central head coach John Litrenta.

"Coach Litrenta is an amazing guy. He's really kind. He made it clear that schoolwork comes first and that's really important," he said.

Litrenta was just as thrilled to land Marr as part of a big ECU recruiting class.

"Fisher is a huge addition to our program. He is a selfless and disciplined player. It was great to see him want to be here and stay close to home," Litrenta told The Ada News. "He loved that we showed confidence in him the whole process from start to finish. Fisher is a competitor and that's what we need on this team, guys that want to compete to make each other better. Ada High School was better for it and now ECU will be better for it."

Marr was also recruited by McPherson College, Oklahoma Baptist University, and UCO.

"ECU was definitely always my top choice," Marr said.