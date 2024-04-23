Ada hangs on to win rematch with Byng

Apr. 23—After nearly completing a late comeback against Byng 24 hours earlier, they turned back a mild seventh-inning uprising by the Pirates in a Friday night rematch and held on for a 3-1 win at Cougar Field.

The District 4A-1 split left Ada standing at 16-15 on the year and 6-8 in the district while Byng dropped to 14-9 and 7-7.

Blanchard finished atop District 4A-1 at 21-7 and 13-1. Bethany was runner-up at 18-13 and 11-3 and Harrah finished third at 17-11 and 10-4. Byng secured the fourth spot. The Pirates were tied with McLoud with identical 7-7 district records, but Byng won the head-to-head matchup.

Ada finished sixth followed by Seminole and Douglass.

Byng and Ada were expected to learn their official Class 4A Regional Tournament assignments on Monday. Ada head coach Shane Coker believes his team will be sent to Bishop McGuinness High School to battle the host Fighting Irish and Cache.

Ada 3, Byng 1

Ada scratched for an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth when Elvis Edwards led off with an infield hit, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Keith Cook and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cade Stick that put the Cougars on top 3-1.

In the top of the seventh, Bo Boatwright drew a one-out walk and went to second on a groundout by Ezekiel Griffin. Mason Carter followed with a walk of his own before Ada relief pitcher JD Dugan got a fielder's choice to end the game.

Ada scored twice in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish.

Hunter McDonald walked and Edwards laid down a bunt and was safe on a Byng error. With runners at first and third with two outs, Brock Boyles came up with a base hit to right field and both Ada runners scored during the play.

Byng's lone run came in the top of the third inning when Preston Welch walked with one out and raced home when Griffin ripped a double to right field to cut the Ada lead in half at 2-1.

The Pirates had a number of scoring opportunities, leaving 10 total runners on base.

Byng finished with four total hits, including two by Griffin. Boatwright and Cooper McCage had the other BHS hits.

Ada managed just three hits in the contest — including a 2-for-3 effort by Boyles.

Reid Samson gutted out the pitching victory for the Cougars. He struck out six, pitched around six walks and allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings. Dugan recorded the final two outs of the game.