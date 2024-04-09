Ada girls wrap up fifth tennis title this spring

Apr. 9—It hasn't mattered who Ada head coach Terry Swopes has run out onto the court, his high school girls' tennis team keeps collecting team championships this spring.

The Lady Cougars won their own Ada Tennis Tournament on Friday with 54 team points. They held off Class 6A powerhouse Edmond North, who settled for a runner-up finish with 52 points. It was the fifth team title of the season for the talented Ada squad with the fifth different lineup so far.

Altus was a close third at 51 and Duncan finished fourth in the team standings with 48. Edmond Memorial and Guthrie tied for fifth in the stacked field with 45 points each.

In Saturday's boys' tournament, the host Ada squad finished second with 53 points. Edmond North ran away with the team championship with 64 points. Edmond Memorial slid into the third spot at 49 followed by Ducan with 42 and Muskogee with 33.

GIRLS

The No. 1 Doubles team of Jessi Bolin and Taylor Cook paced the Ada group by winning the championship. Bolin and Cook knocked off Julia Bowen and Bailee Howard of Duncan 6-2, 7-5 in the title match.

The Ada pair of Lilly Cadenhead and Jerzie O'Neal defeated Robichaux and Stewart of Edmond Memorial 6-2, 7-5 for third place in the No. 2 Doubles draw.

Ada's Sadie Epps battled her way to the finals in a brutal No. 1 Singles division before dropping a 6-2, 6-0 decision to Victoria Ricaurte Cabas of Edmond North.

And in No. 2 Singles, AHS newcomer Presley Dickinson defeated Kenzie Hardesty of Guthrie 6-1, 6-0 for fifth place. Dickinson won a Class 4A State title in No. 2 Doubles last spring for the Byng Lady Pirates.

BOYS

Ada finished second in three separate divisions.

Brady Bacon dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision to Johnpaul Huston of Edmond North at No. 2 Singles.

In No. 1 Doubles, Jack Franklin and Reid Rainwater of Edmond North clipped Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson of Ada 6-3, 6-0 in the championship match.

Ada's No. 2 Doubles team of Drew Lillard and Anthony Towers were edged by Wyatt Hague and Monte Mora of Edmond North 6-4, 6-4 in a tight championship showdown.

Ada No. 1 Singles player Gus Byrd was leading Caron Olmsted of Guthrie 4-1 in the first set before winning via injury default in the fifth-place match.

Friday, April 5

GIRLS

Ada Tennis Tournament

Team Standings

1. ADA 54

2. Edmond North 52

3. Altus 51

4. Duncan 48

5. Edmond Memorial 45

tie Guthrie 45

7. Pauls Valley 36

8. Norman 34

9. Durant 32

10. Shawnee 20

11. Muskogee 15

12. Ardmore 14

13. Heritage Hall 11

14. McAlester 8

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1 Victoria Ricaurte Cabas (Edmond North) def. Sadie Epps (Ada) — 6-2,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Presley Dickinson (Ada) def. Kenzie Hardesty (Guthrie) 6-1,6-0 (5th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Jessi Bolin/Taylor Cook (Ada) def. Bowen/Howard (Duncan) 6-2,7-5 (1st Place)

1. Chapuis/Stone (Muskogee) def. Baylee Boatwright/Izzy Justus (Ada II) 4-6,6-4,(10-7) (13th Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Robichaux/Stewart (Edmond Memorial) 6-2,7-5 (3rd Place)

2. Channing Ballard/Mallory Ross (Ada II) def. Finley/Pellow (Heritage Hall) 6-1,6-0 (11th Place)

Up Next: Ada girls at the Henryetta Tournament Thursday

Saturday, April 6

BOYS

Ada Tennis Tournament

Team Standings

1. Edmond North 64

2. ADA 53

3. Edmond Memorial 49

4. Duncan 42

5. Muskogee 33

6. Norman 30

7. Altus 27

8. Pauls Valley 26

9. Guthrie 24

10. McAlester 23

tie Shawnee 23

12. Heritage Hall 20

13. Ardmore 14

14. Durant 12

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Gus Byrd (Ada) def. Carson Olmsted (Guthrie) 4-1, injury default (5th Place)

1. Andy Jolly (Ada II) def. Gio Mendoza (Ardmore) 6-2,6-2 (13th Place)

2. Johnpaul Huston (Edmond North) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 6-0,6-2 (1st Place)

2. Tanner Saint (Ada II) def. Matt Lungstrum (McAlester) 4-6,6-4,(10-5) (13th Place)

DOUBLES

1. Franklin/Rainwater (Edmond North) def. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) 6-3,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Hague/Mora (Edmond North) def. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-4,6-4 (1st Place)

2. Dearman/J.Mayer (Guthrie) def. Owen Moon/Cedar Thomas (Ada II) 6-4,6-4 (11th Place)

Up Next: Ada boys at Guthrie Tournament at the OKC Tennis Center Wednesday.