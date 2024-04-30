Ada girls runners up at Heritage Hall event

Apr. 30—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School girl's tennis team finished as runners-up at the Braver Tournament hosted by Heritage Hall Friday.

The Lady Chargers won their tournament with a team score of 32. Ada was second at 25 and Deer Creek was close behind with 24 points and Tulsa Union finished fourth with 22.

Ada hosted a Class 4A Regional Tournament on Monday, which also included Clinton, Douglass, Elk City, Harding Charter Prep, Harding Fine Arts, Oklahoma Christian Academy, Pathways, Purcell and Seminole.

The Ada boys tennis team finished third at the rugged Guthrie Tournament despite competing short-handed for the second time this month.

Tate Danielson — who plays No. 1 Doubles with partner Jackson Swopes — suffered a knee injury during a midweek practice session. Swopes ended up playing in the No. 2 Singles division at the tournament.

Crossings Christian rolled to the Guthrie Tournament championship with a score of 61 and Carl Albert was runner-up at 50. Ada tied with Norman with 42 points.

The Ada boys will host a Class 4A Regional Tournament on May 6. Joining the Cougars at that event are Douglass, Wagoner, Harding Charter Prep, OK Christian School, ASTEC, Chickasha, Harding Fine Arts, OK Christian Academy, Purcell and Weatherford.

GIRLS

The Ada team of Jessie Bolin and Jerzie O'Neal captured third place in No. 2 Doubles with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Heritage Hall's Elin Johnston and Ainsley Trice.

In No. 1 Doubles, Heritage Hall's Jasmine Crain and Tokara Henderson knocked off Sadie Epps and Zoey Brown 6-0, 6-0 in the championship matchup.

Ada's Kylee Witt and Lilly Cadenhead both won third-place matches in singles play.

Witt defeated Campbell Harris of Deer Creek 6-2, 6-0 for third place in No. 1 Singles and Cadenhed pushed past Sadie Hadlock of Westmoore 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 2 Singles draw.

BOYS

"The boys did a great job competing. I wanted Brady Bacon to still get information at 2 Singles, so I entered Jackson into 2 Singles also. The only downside is Jackson's points wouldn't count towards our team total," Ada head coach Terry Swopes explained. "So with only three divisions scoring, the boys still placed third. Had Jackson's points counted, they would've finished runner-up. I was proud of how they all played."

In No. 1 Singles, Ben VanLandingham of Crossings Christian topped Ada's Halton Redweine 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.

Bacon also battled his way to the championship match in No. 2 Singles. However, JP Dillon of Crossings Christian rallied past Bacon for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 win.

Swopes finished third in No. 2 Singles after knocking off Race Burrow of Altus 6-2, 7-5.

In the No. 2 Doubles division, the Carl Albert combo of Luke Fouquette and Carter Reese outlasted the Ada team of Anthony Towers and Drew Lillard 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in the championship match.

------o------

Friday, April 26

GIRLS

2024 Braver Tournament

At Heritage Hall

Team Standings

1. Heritage Hall 32

2. ADA 25

3. Deer Creek 24

4. Union 22

5. Westmoore 19

6. Edmond Memorial 14

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Campbell Harris (Deer Creek) 6-2,6-0 (3rd Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead (Ada) def. Sadie Hadlock (Westmoore) 6-3,6-0 (3rd Place)

DOUBLES

1. Jasmine Crain/Tokara Henderson (Heritage Hall) def. Zoey Brown/Sadie Epps (Ada) 6-0,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Jessi Bolin/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Elin Johnston/Ainsley Trice (Heritage Hall) 6-4,6-2 (3rd Place)

Thursday, April 25

BOYS

Guthrie Invitational

1. Crossings Christian 61

2. Carl Albert 50

3. ADA 42

tie Norman 42

5. Byng 38

6. Guthrie 36

tie OCS 36

8. Duncan 31

9. Shawnee 26

10. Durant 21

11. CHA 17

12. El Reno 12

13. OBA 10

tie Altus 10

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Ben VanLandingham (Crossings Christian) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)

2. J.P. Dillon (Crossings Christian) def. Brady Bacon (Ada) 6-4,4-6,(10-2) (1st Place)

2. Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Racer Burrow (Altus) 6-2,7-5 (3rd Place)

DOUBLES

1. NO ENTRY

2. Luke Fouquette/Carter Reese (Carl Albert) def. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) 6-3,3-6,(10-7) (1st Place)thony Towers (Ada) 6-3,3-6,(10-7) (1st Place)