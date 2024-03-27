Ada girls capture crown at Lakeview Golf Club

Mar. 27—ARDMORE — The Ada High girls golf team seems to feel right at home playing at the Lakeview Golf Club in Ardmore and it showed Monday at the Max Williamson Invitational.

Coach Ron Anderson's club won the team championship with a score of 353. Rival, Durant was a distant second at 374 and host Ardmore finished third at 412.

"I'm very proud of all the girls today," Anderson told The Ada News. "Lakeview is a great golf course for girls. We almost always score well over there. Playing Lakeview and winning the tournament feels good and gives the girls confidence as we start competing in our remaining tournaments."

The Ada senior duo of London Wilson and Ava Manwell finished first and second in the medalist race. Wilson captured the championship with a 7-over par 78 and Manwell was runner-up with a season-low 85.

Anderson said his team did a good job of playing through some less-than-ideal weather.

"The rain and wind later in the round did not seem to bother us. However, the course was tricky and you had to avoid mud and puddles of water after the storms the night before."

Brooklyn Black was next for Ada with a 93 and Dani McTague was a stroke back at 94. Kenzie Qualls turned in a 95 and Bella Stowers shot a 97. That trio all finished in the Top 10.

Natalie Jussely and Kate McCortney rounded out the Ada scoring at 100 and 114, respectively.

"Brooklyn, Bella, Kenzie, Dani, Natalie and Kate are competing daily for the 3, 4 and 5 bags," Anderson said. "All of the girls played at Ardmore, gaining valuable experience with Regionals a month away."

It was the start of a busy week for the Lady Cougars, who are at the Dickson Tournament, hosted by Lake Murray State Park on Thursday and at the first-ever Southeast 6 Conference Tournament in McAlester on Friday. That inaugural event includes the rival Lady Buffaloes, Durant, Ardmore, Broken Bow and Poteau.

------o------

Monday, March 25

GIRLS

Max Williamson Invitational

At Lakeview Golf Club

Team Standings

1. ADA 350

2. Durant 374

3. Ardmore 413

4. Madill 451

Top 10 Individuals

1. London Wilson, Ada 78

2. Ava Manwell, Ada 85

3. Kamryn Tow, Ardmore 87

(tie) Joslyn Harbin, Durant 87

5. Chloe Henderson, Durant 89

6. Abigail Heck, OKC Storm 90

7. Ava Ortiz, Ardmore 93

(tie) Brooklyn Black, Ada 93

9. Kenzie Qualls, Ada 95

10. Bella Stowers, Ada 97

Ada Individual Results

London Wilson 78

Ava Manwell 85

Brooklyn Black 93

Dani McTague 94

Kenzie Qualls 95

Bella Stowers 97

Nattalie Jussely 100

Kate McCortney 114