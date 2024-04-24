Ada girls do it again; short-handed boys are runners-up

Apr. 23—NORMAN — The Ada High School girls tennis team won its incredible ninth tournament of the season, bringing home the first-place hardware from the Norman North Tournament held at the Westwood Tennis Center.

However, what the Ada boys did in Norman was equally impressive.

Ada senior Anthony Towers became ill and couldn't compete in the tournament. Brady Bacon vacated his No. 2 Singles spot and to team with Towers' No. 2 Doubles partner, Drew Lillard. Even though the Cougars were a man short, they still finished as the Norman North Tournament runners-up.

"Both the boys and girls team had outstanding tournaments this past Thursday and Friday. It was a tough tournament with us and seven Class 6A schools," said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. "The boys played only three divisions and were still just three points out of first place."

The Ada boys are back in action Thursday at the Guthrie Tournament to be played at the Oklahoma City Tennis Tournament and the Cougars will compete in the always-tough Braver Tournament hosted by Heritage Hall High School on Saturday.

The Lady Cougars will vie for their 10th tournament title of the season Friday at Heritage Hall.

The Braver Tournament will be the final regular season event of the season for the Ada squads.

BOYS

Class 6A powerhouse Edmond Memorial, who finished third last year at the state tournament, won the Norman North team title with 28 points. Ada piled up 25 points for second place and Yukon finished third with 23 points. Deer Creek followed with 20 points and host Norman North was next with 17.

The Bacon-Lillard Ada pairing ended up winning the No. 2 Doubles title with an impressive come-from-behind win over the Edmond Memorial team of Luke Ogilbee and Bowling.

The No. 1 Doubles team of Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes defeated Coats and Smith of Yukon 6-3, 6-3 in the championship match.

And in the No. 1 Singles draw, Edmond Memorial's Luke Bishop turned back Ada's Halston Redwine 6-3, 6-1 in the finals.

GIRLS

The Lady Cougars recorded a near-perfect score of 34 to win the title followed by Edmond Memorial at 26 and Yukon at 22.

The Ada No. 2 Doubles team of Jerzie O'Neal and Lilly Cadenhead rallied past the Edmond Memorial team of Allie Dolezal and Munson 4-6, 6-0, 10-6 in the championship match.

Jessie Bolin and Zoey Brown teamed up to win the No. 1 Doubles championship with a hard-fought 7-6, 1-6, 12-10 marathon win over Lauren Krise and Brighton Loberg of Edmond Memorial.

Ada sophomore Kylee Witt wrapped up the No. 2 Singles championship with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Lindee Rex of Norman North.

And in No. 1 Singles, Edmond Memorial senior standout Ava Goodell topped Ada's Sadie Epps 6-1, 6-0 in their finals matchup.

------o------

GIRLS

Thursday, April 18

Norman North Tournament

Team Standings

1. Ada 34

2. Edmond Memorial 26

3. Yukon 22

4. Norman North 18

5. Edmond Santa Fe 14

tie Norman 14

7. Piedmont 12

8. Deer Creek 7

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Ava Goodell (Edmond Memorial) def. Sadie Epps (Ada) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Kylee Witt (Ada) def. Lindee Rex (Norman North) 6-2,6-4 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Jessi Bolin/Zoey Brown (Ada) def. Lauren Krise/Brighton Loberg (Edmond Memorial) 7-5,1-6,(12-10) (1st Place)

2. Lilly Cadenhead/Jerzie O'Neal (Ada) def. Allie Dolezal/Munson (Edmond Memorial) 4-6,6-0,(10-6) (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada girls at Braver Tournament Friday at Heritage Hall High School.

BOYS

Friday, April 19

At Norman North Tournament

Team Standings

1. Edmond Memorial 28

2. Ada 25

3. Yukon 23

4. Deer Creek 20

5. Norman North 17

6. Norman 14

tie Edmond Santa Fe 14

8. Piedmont 6

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Luke Bishop (Edmond Memorial) def. Halston Redwine (Ada) 6-3,6-1 (1st Place)

2. NO ENTRY

DOUBLES

1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Coats/Smith (Yukon) 6-3,6-3 (1st Place)

2. Brady Bacon/Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Bowling/Luke Ogilbee (Edmond Memorial) 6-7,6-1,(10-5) (1st Place)

Up Next: Ada boys at Guthrie Tournament Thursday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.