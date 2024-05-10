Ada freshman finishes fourth at 4A State Tournament

May 10—AFTON — Ada's Drake Kanuch capped off a fabulous freshman season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A State Tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Shangri-La Resort.

Kanuch shot a steady three rounds of 75-74-74 for an overall score of 223. Plainview's Jace Chaney won the Class 4A medalist race with a three-day score of 212. He shot under par scores of 69 and 68 to start the tournament, followed by a 75 in his final round.

Jackson Magness of Crossings Christian was runner-up with a 71-71-77—219 and Connor Whitworth of Poteau finished third at 69-77-74—220.

Karston Rennie of Pauls Valley tied Kanuch with an overall score of 223 that included rounds of 72-76-75.

There were a total of 76 golfers competing in the state tournament.

"Drake had an outstanding season with one tournament win and a fourth-place individual finish this week at the state tournament," said veteran Ada head coach Robbie Powell.

Powell said he believes good things lie ahead for his Cougar golf program which features a number of talented young players.

"I have to say I am pretty satisfied with the season overall. We were very young and inexperienced and we gained a lot of very valuable experience that will help us next season," Powell said. "We played three freshmen the majority of the season and were able to be fairly competitive with people in our class. We should continue to get better and be more competitive over the next couple of years."

Ada freshman Couper Taylor-Rogers shot an 82-81-86—249 at the state tournament.

Plainview captured the Class 4A State championship with an overall, three-round score of 901. Oklahoma Christian School was runner-up at 915 and Crossing Christian followed one stroke back at 916. Tuttle finished fourth at 934 and Bethany rounded out the Top 5 with a 947.

"As always I want to thank Oak Hills Country Club for allowing us to play and practice at their facility. Their hospitality is always appreciated," Powell said. "I also need to thank The Clinic for providing our uniforms this season. It was a great help to us."

May 6-7

BOYS

Class 4A State Tournament

At Shangri-La Resort

Team Standings

Plainview 294-303-304—901

Ok. Christian 300-306-309—915

Crossings Christian 305-298-313—916

Tuttle 309-312-313—934

Bethany 322-314-311—947

Woodward 311-332-305—948

Poteau 306-327-321—954

Cushing 319-319-316—954

Blanchard 316-333-318—967

Inola 337-321-318—976

Elk City 329-322-329—980

Weatherford 326-323-331—990

Individual Top 10

1. Jace Chaney (Plainview) 69-68-75—212

2. Jackson Magness (Crossings) 71-71-77—219

3. Connor Whitworth (Poteau) 69-77-74—220

4. Drake Kanuch (Ada) 75-74-74—223

4. Karsten Rennie (Pauls Valley) 72-76-75—223

6. Brock Jerman (Chickasha) 75-73-76—224

6. Patrick Coulter (Crossings) 76-74-74—224

8. Ty Neatherlin (OK Christian) 72-76-77—225

8. Hudson Hobbs (Plainview) 71-80-74—225

10. Jackson Payne (Bethany) 76-80-70—226

10. Garrison Whitworth (Poteau) 72-74-80—226

10. Karter Seals (Cache) 75-75-76—226

10. Koen King (Tuttle) 70-73-83—226

Ada Individual Results

Drake Kanuch (Ada) 75-74-74—223

Couper Rogers (Ada) 82-81-86—249