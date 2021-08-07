Ada to field a young but talented softball team in 2021

Aug. 7—One of the topics Taylor Henry has discussed about her teams during her previous three years as the head coach for the Ada High softball team was how young they were.

As it turns out, Ada's 2021 softball team is the youngest one of all.

Out of the 16 players listed on the roster, two are seniors and there is one junior. The rest are all sophomores and freshmen.

"I thought last year's team was young until we started this year. This is young," Henry told The Ada News at her team's Media Day Wednesday night. "Honestly, I don't mind them being young. They don't know pressure. They just go and compete every day."

They may be young, but Henry believes this year's Lady Cougars have the potential to be one of her best teams.

"Our expectations are very high. They were high last year and they're even higher this year," she said. "In my four years, this is my most athletic team by far."

Ada's two seniors are four-year starter and All-State candidate Amaya Frizell and Cydnee Miller.

The Lady Cougars will lean on Frizell a bunch throughout the season.

"We expect Amaya to lead our infield just like she has in the past. She will be a four-year starter who rakes in district awards every year. She has a very high softball IQ. We look to her for leadership," Henry said. "She has a great bat as well."

Miller will be a utility player for the Lady Cougars.

"Cydnee is a good role player. She will do whatever we need her to do whenever we need her to do it. She's a great kid and a great teammate," Henry said.

Henry has six sophomores and every one of them played significant roles as freshmen during the 2020 season.

"We'll rely on that sophomore bunch a lot. They all played last year and they know what to do and they're competitive. And most of them can play wherever you need them to play. That's nice," she said.

Freshman Bradi Odom will be the ace of the Ada pitching staff this fall. She has performed well so far during the preseason and has a strong presence in the circle.

Story continues

"Bradi is what you call a dominant pitcher. You'll see a lot of her," Henry said. "She can get hitters off balance because she moves it well and has a good off-speed pitch. She has the potential to be great. Plus she's a good kid and that makes her more fun to coach."

Another positive for Odom is that she's worked well with sophomore catcher Rylynn Truett in the past. They were on the same travel team and played one season of junior high softball with each other.

"That's another thing that will help Bradi this year is having Rylynn Truett behind the plate. She caught so many games for us last year and is an athletic catcher. They really help each other out," Henry said. "As a freshman, it might get a little nerve-wracking at times, but Rylynn does a good job of talking to her."

Odom will gobble up most of the innings for the Lady Cougars, but Henry said she has more depth at pitcher than ever before. Other players who might see mound duty include freshman Ariana Munoz, sophomore Abbey Strong, freshman Karysn Woods and even Miller.

"Our pitching will look a little bit different this year. We have a staff," Henry said.

Last year, due to COVID-19 protocols, the Lady Cougars weren't allowed to scrimmage and had to jump right into the season after practices were over. This preseason, Henry has been about to evaluate her team against a handful of scrimmages.

"They've looked good. We actually got to scrimmage some this year. It was so nice," Henry said. "Last year we practiced and then BAM — here's our first game. It's been really nice to see these kids tested against other teams."

As always, Ada's No. 1 goal is to earn a trip to the state tournament.

"We expect to be in the state tournament every year — no matter if our team is young or if our team is old. No matter what. We do everything every day like we are in the state tournament."

The Lady Cougars open the season Monday when old rival Ardmore comes to town. Ada then travels to Tupelo on Thursday.