Ada edged by Lone Grove in finals at Kingston

Apr. 9—KINGSTON — The Ada High School baseball team fell into an early 3-0 hole and couldn't quite climb out in a 4-2 loss to Lone Grove Saturday in the finals of the Kingston Baseball Tournament.

The Cougars saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end and dropped to 9-12 on the year. Lone Grove improved to 21-2 and has now won 20 of its past 21 contests. Ada handed the Longhorns its last loss, defeating Lone Grove 6-4 on March 28 at the Murray County Bash.

Ada hosted Harrah on Monday and makes the trip to Harrah today for a pair of District 4A-1 contests. The Cougars will then compete in the Roff Spring Baseball Tournament this weekend. Ada faces Granite at 1 p.m. and Tushka at 5 p.m. in a pair of pool-play contests on Thursday.

Lone Grove 4, Ada 2

With the help of two Ada errors, the Longhorns scored three times in the bottom of the first inning. Then, Ada pitcher Brock Boyles put Lone Grove on lockdown. The Ada sophomore struck out four, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

Ada scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth inning.

JD Dugan got the Cougars started with a one-out base hit and Reid Samson followed with a walk. After a balk by Lone Grove hurler Cannon Schoonover moved the runners to second and third, Will Johnson delivered an RBI hit that got Ada on the scoreboard at 3-1.

Later in the inning, Hunter McDonald reached on an error and Samson scored to trim the Lone Grove advantage to 3-2.

Ryder Cameron's RBI double in the bottom of the fifth gave Lone Grove an insurance run.

Johnson had the only other Ada hit in the contest. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk.

Brody Harris finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored to pace a six-hit Longhorn outing. Cameron drove in two runs for Lone Grove.

Schoonover was the winning pitcher for the Longhorns. He struck out three, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 42 innings. Cameron tossed the final 2.1 scoreless innings.