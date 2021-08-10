Ada County food service inspections July 20-26, 2021

Eat This, Not That!

A new survey shows that some Americans are finally realizing the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse. They are correct. Experts are predicting we could soon rise back up to 200,00 cases a day, as hospitalizations and deaths rise. To help you stay safe, Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commission and board member of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation with some advice about who is in the most danger and how to keep our kids safe. Read on for 5 pieces of life-saving advice, and to ensure your health