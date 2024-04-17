Ada, Byng notch 4A-1 Monday sweeps

Apr. 17—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School baseball team shut out Douglass twice in a pair of District 4A-1 road games on Monday,

The Cougars won the opener 12-0 before blanking the Trojans 4-0 in Game 2.

Coach Shane Coker's bunch climbed to .500 on the season at 14-14 and moved to 5-7 in district games. Douglass dropped to 3-16 and 0-11.

Ada has a pair of district contests with local foe Byng later this week. The Cougars travel to Byng on Thursday and host the Pirates at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ada 12, Douglass 0

Freshman Blake Cook tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Cougars. He struck out eight and walked five in five innings.

Ada piled up 14 hits in the game, including a perfect 4-for-4 outing by Keith Cook. His big game included a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Hunter McDonald finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored from his leadoff spot and Reid Samson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored

Ada 4, Douglass 0

This time it was Dominic Turtle's turn to toss a no-hitter. The Ada sophomore struck out eight and walked just one in five strong innings for the Cougars.

Ada managed just two hits in the contest — a double by Collin Christian and a base hit by Brayden McGilbray — but took advantage of three walks and four hit batters. Christian finished 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBIs for the Cougars.

Byng takes two from SeminoleSEMINOLE — The Byng High School baseball team snagged a pair of District 4A-1 road wins over Seminole Monday night.

Coach Shawn Streater's club shut out Seminole 10-0 in the opener before rolling to a 15-3 win in Game 2.

The Pirates improved to 13-8 overall and 6-6 in district play, while Seminole dipped to 7-15 and 1-12.

Byng is now preparing to face local rival Ada in a pair of 4A-1 contests. The Pirates host the Cougars at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and travel to Cougar Field at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Byng 10, Seminole 0

Byng led 4-0 before pushing across six runs in the top of the fourth inning to end the game via the run rule.

Sophomore Ezekiel Griffin paced Byng at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Callen Leslie went 2-for-3 with a run scored for the visitors and Cooper McCage cracked a solo home run and went 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

Kix Stephens twirled a mound gem for the Pirates. He struck out six, walked one and allowed just one hit in four shutout innings.

Byng 15, Seminole 3

Byng again pulled away late, scoring seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to leave Seminole behind. The Pirates led 8-3 before that volley.

Cooper McCage led a 10-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored from the top of the BHS batting order.

Mason Carter finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors and Ezekiel Griffin ended up 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Kendon Wood and Preston Welch both slapped doubles for the Byng team.

Donavin Garfield and Jordan Lowe both drove in runs for Seminole.

Preston Welch was the winning pitcher for Byng. He and relievers Carter and Griffin combined for nine strikeouts and four walks in five innings.