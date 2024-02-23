Ada boys hold off Byng team.

Feb. 23—The ninth-ranked Ada High boys basketball team survived a fourth-quarter drought and also survived a matchup with 19th-ranked Byng 46-43 in a Class 4A Regional Tournament nail-biter Thursday inside the Cougar Activity Center.

Ada improved to 18-7 and will meet the loser of another regional contest between Blanchard and Plainview at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Blanchard High School. The Pirates are done at 18-9 after back-to-back playoff losses.

"It was a really good win. We knew they would be tough and we knew they would play hard," Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield told The Ada News.

Ada 46, Byng 43

The Cougars opened up a 40-32 lead after Keith Cook converted an old-fashioned three-point play with 53.2 seconds left in the third quarter.

Byng standout Malachi Schilreff answered with a three-point play of his own 10 seconds later and the Pirates went into the fourth quarter trailing 40-35.

The Cougars then went into an offensive funk and Byng took advantage by scoring the first six points of the final period. Schilreff started the quarter off with a free throw, Mark Birdshead then scored on a fast break to get Byng within 40-38 with 3:47 remaining in the contest.

Schilreff got free inside for a basket that knotted the game at 40-all with 2:52 showing. His free shot with 2:05 left gave the Pirates a 41-40 advantage.

The Byng lead was short-lived.

Devon MacCollister finally broke Ada's fourth-quarter ice by draining a huge 3-pointer from in front of the Cougar bench to put Ada on top 43-41 with 1:53 left in the contest. He later hit one of two free throws with 1:17 remaining to give Ada a 44-41 lead.

Cooper McCage scored on a tough drive in the paint for the Pirates to make it 44-43 with 42 seconds left.

Carter Colombe, a 55% shooter from the line for the season, hit two clutch free shots for the hosts with :23.2 showing on the clock to boost the Ada lead to 46-43.

"The two free throws he hit were really, really big. It was good to see him step up there and knock them down. He stepped up there with confidence," Caufield said.

Schilreff missed a contested 3-pointer on the other end and Tremain Gray secured the rebound for the Cougars.

Caron Richardson took the ensuing inbounds pass with 7.4 ticks left, dribbled past two Byng defenders, and got the ball to Colombe in the frontcourt and he dribbled the rest of the clock away.

"We've been in those situations before where it's in the final minute where you have to execute and get a defensive stop and that experience paid off," Caufield said.

Caufield took part of the blame for Ada's fourth-quarter scoring struggles.

"I probably could have put them in a different situation a couple of times to get us in a better position to score," he said. "We just responded. They kept their composure."

MacCollister led the Cougar attack with 16 points, including a 3-of-6 shooting performance from 3-point territory. Cook also hit double figures for Ada with 12 points. Richardson scored seven points off the bench for Ada.

Colombe contributed five points, nine rebounds and three assists to the Ada effort.

Schilreff led all scorers for Byng with 18 points. Birdshead scored 10 points off the pine for the Pirates.

Bo Boatwright scored just three points for the Byng squad but finished with 13 rebounds and six blocked shots.

The Cougars will try to snag two more victories to advance to next week's Class 4A Area Tournament at Hennessey High School.

"It's going to take a lot of the same effort and energy we saw tonight," Caufield said.