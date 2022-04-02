AD and LeBron return, and unsung heroes emerge

TOP: Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

With the regular season winding down, fantasy managers and DFS players alike have come to expect shenanigans when it comes to team rotations. That's why they call it the "silly season," right? The Lakers getting back Anthony Davis and LeBron James was certainly a headline, but there were also numerous high-level performances from players who were thrust into prominent roles due to injury.

Raptors 102, Magic 89

Toronto's rotation did not offer up any changes, and all five starters played at least 35 minutes. Scottie Barnes (19/8/7 with one 3-pointer) and Fred VanVleet (19/5/3/5/2 with five 3-pointers) led the way offensively, while Pascal Siakam (16/11/3) recorded his 27th double-double of the season. The Raptors have gone back to their starting lineup that does not include a true center, which makes it difficult for either Chris Boucher (5/3/0/1/2 with one 3-pointer in 15 minutes) or Precious Achiuwa (11/3/1 with one 3-pointer in 16 minutes) to offer consistent fantasy value. Toronto hosts Miami on Sunday, a matchup that should result in the team's big men getting more run. Achiuwa would be the better option from a fantasy standpoint, but it's always possible that Nick Nurse will once again play his starters heavy minutes and rely on the mismatches that they force to carry the day.

Orlando was once again without Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist), keeping Chuma Okeke in the starting lineup as a result. Okeke didn't offer a great deal production-wise, playing 24 minutes and finishing with six points, two rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two 3-pointers. While worthy of consideration whenever Carter sits, Okeke's inconsistency can be problematic from a fantasy standpoint. Ignas Brazdeikis (13/2/1 with three 3-pointers) had a good night off the bench, and the door may be open for him to merit consideration for Sunday's action.

Franz Wagner rolled his ankle on the first play of the game and did not return. In addition to Brazdeikis, Admiral Schofield (5/6/1 with one 3-pointer) and Devin Cannady (9/0/2/1 with three 3-pointers) played 20 and 29 minutes, respectively. Mo Bamba (15/10/6/0/3 with one 3-pointer) is obviously a must-play with Carter sidelined, and Markelle Fultz (12/5/7/2 in 20 minutes) had another good night off the bench. Unless something were to change in which he was moved into the starting lineup, there isn't a need to pick Fultz up at this point in the season if your league is still active.

Wizards 135, Mavericks 105

In a matchup of teams that did some rather important business at the trade deadline, it was the former Maverick who came through with the nice stat line. Kristaps Porzingis (24/9/4/2/1 with two 3-pointer) played 30 minutes in his first matchup with his former team, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (35/4/0/1 with six 3-pointers) went off for the Wizards. A bit inconsistent at times this season, KCP has been a 6th-round player in 9-cat over the last two weeks. Deni Avdija (14/4/3 with three 3-pointers) has also played well during this stretch of games, sitting just outside of the top-100. Sunday's matchup with the Celtics won't be an easy one, but KCP and Avdija are certainly worth a look if you're in need of active players. Rui Hachimura (21/5/4/1/1 with three 3-pointers) would also qualify since he's in the starting lineup.

Tomas Satoransky (2/4/7 in 15 minutes) and Ish Smith (12/4/9/0/1) continue to handle the point guard responsibilities, with the latter being the better option for managers who need scoring from the position. Raul Neto played the final three minutes, and he's played a total of five in Washington's last five games.

The two players acquired from the Wizards in that deadline deal, Spencer Dinwiddie (8/2/1 in 23 minutes) and Davis Bertans (no production in 10 minutes), had brutal nights for the Mavericks. There shouldn't be too much concern regarding Dinwiddie, given how well he's played since the trade. As for Bertans, he should not be rostered in any credible fantasy league, and a good night in D.C. wasn't going to change that. Luka Doncic (36/7/6/0/1 with four 3-pointers) and Jalen Brunson (21/5/2/1 with one 3-pointer) were the only Mavericks to offer much solid fantasy value in this one.

Celtics 128, Pacers 123

Indiana welcomed back a few rotation players for this one, as Oshae Brissett and Isaiah Jackson were cleared to play. Brissett started and played 34 minutes, accounting for 17 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and four 3-pointers. He'll be worth using for Sunday's game against the Pistons, a team that's in a similar boat to the Pacers. As for Jackson, he played 16 minutes off the bench and finished with six points, one rebound, and one blocked shot. The first-round pick out of Kentucky may take on a heavier workload on Sunday, but he isn't worth the risk if you're looking to win your league. Goga Bitadze (13/4/3/0/1 with one 3-pointer in 32 minutes) and Jalen Smith (17/6/0/1 with one 3-pointer in 23 minutes) are both better center-eligible options.

Lance Stephenson (11/3/11 with one 3-pointer) recorded his third double-double of the season, with the absences of Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte freeing up additional minutes for him. Not sure he's worth streaming for Sunday's action, since the Pacers are still playing starter Tyrese Haliburton (30/1/2/3 with six 3-pointers) heavy minutes. Haliburton missed just one shot on the night before fouling out, going 10-of-11 from the field (6-of-6 from deep) and 4-of-4 from the foul line.

With Robert Williams sidelined, Grant Williams (7/5/0/1 in 27 minutes) has usually been the fill-in for the Celtics, but that was not the case on Friday. Daniel Theis received the starting nod, and in 29 minutes he put up 10 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and one blocked shot. A solid night for him, but Sunday's matchup with the Wizards doesn't set up as one where Theis would get another start. Jaylen Brown (32/3/7/2 with two 3-pointers) and Jayson Tatum (31/6/6/1/1 with three 3-pointers) did their usual handiwork, while Al Horford (17/10/6/0/1 with two 3-pointers) recorded his first double-double since March 9. He's played 34 and 35 minutes in Boston's last two games, a sign of how the rotation will look as the Celtics continue to play without the Time Lord.

Brown (head), G. Williams (ankle), and Marcus Smart (ankle) were all banged up during Friday's game, but Ime Udoka said afterward that all three are fine. Keep this in mind with regard to Sunday's slate.

Kings 122, Rockets 117

Sacramento completed its two-game sweep of the Rockets on Friday, and they did so with Davion Mitchell (11/2/10/1/1 with one 3-pointer) having arguably his worst game since taking over as the starting point guard. He shot 3-of-13 from the field and also committed seven turnovers, which represent a career-worst for the rookie. No need for alarm here, however, as Mitchell managed to establish a new career-high in assists while also recording his first double-double. And he's still shooting 45.6% from the field and 88.9% from the foul line over the last two weeks.

Damian Jones (17/17/2/0/6), Donte DiVincenzo (19/9/9/3/2 with three 3-pointers), and Trey Lyles (14/1/2) are all players who should be rostered ahead of the Kings' final game of the week, Sunday against the Warriors. Jones has been a 3rd-round player in 9-cat over the last two weeks, and the six rejections are a career-high for him. Chimezie Metu (18 points, 13 rebounds, and two 3-pointers) definitely had a good night, but he isn't in the class of Jones, DiVincenzo, or Lyles when it comes to being a must-add. He'll definitely play, however, as the Kings remain without Domantas Sabonis and Richaun Holmes (the latter has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season).

Houston was once again without the injured Alperen Sengun, which meant another start for fellow rookie Usman Garuba. He offered nothing in the points category, missing all three of his field-goal attempts, but Garuba did tally 14 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Even if Sengun has to sit out Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, one cannot justify streaming Garuba. Bruno Fernando (12/7/1/1/3 in 18 minutes) gave the Rockets solid production off the bench, but he's in a position similar to that of Garuba.

Garrison Mathews (22/2/2/2/1 with six 3-pointers) bounced back from what has been a rough stretch of games for him, but he isn't a particularly reliable fantasy option. Jalen Green (33/8/1/1 with six 3-pointers) and Kevin Porter Jr. (22/4/11/4 with four 3-pointers) weren't efficient shooting the basketball (combined 20-of-48 from the field), but you'll take the overall lines from each of them.

Grizzlies 122, Suns 114

With Ja Morant already sidelined due to injury, the Grizzlies played Friday's game without Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Tyus Jones. Easy win for the Suns, right? Wrong. Dillon Brooks (30/4/7 with one 3-pointer) was still available and finished with his best scoring output since returning from injury. And he wasn't the only Memphis player to step up. Ziaire Williams (19/4/3 with one 3-pointer), De'Anthony Melton (17/6/3/1/1 with three 3-pointers), and Xavier Tillman (13/6/7/1) all played well in starting roles, while John Konchar (14/6/0/1 with two 3-pointers), Santi Aldama (12/5/1/1/1), and Brandon Clarke (11/5/3/2) played well off the bench.

Kyle Anderson (6/10/5/1) didn't offer much in the way of scoring as a spot starter, but the rebounds and assists were good to see. Memphis won't play again until Tuesday against the Jazz, so there aren't any "adds" to be made here. However, fantasy managers who may have rolled the dice on some of the Grizzlies that aren't rostered in most leagues were handsomely rewarded on Friday.

Phoenix had its preferred rotation and that includes Cameron Johnson and JaVale McGee, who made their returns after missing 12 and two games, respectively. While McGee (8/12/0/1/2 in 22 minutes) had a good night, Johnson (one point, two rebounds) did not. He missed all five of his field-goal attempts, going 1-of-2 from the foul line. Phoenix visits Oklahoma City on Sunday, and that game may be the one where Johnson can truly shake off the rust. Devin Booker (41/4/4 with three 3-pointers) had a big night, but outside of Mikal Bridges (18/2/3/2/1 with one 3-pointer), there wasn't much help to be had. Chris Paul (8/1/11/3 with one 3-pointer) and Deandre Ayton (9/12/1) shot a combined 6-of-14 from the field; they need to shoot a lot more than that for the Suns to be at their best.

Clippers 153, Bucks 119

Like the Grizzlies, the Clippers were without multiple starters. Nicolas Batum, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, and Marcus Morris were all held out, and Ivica Zubac (11/3/4/0/1) was limited to 21 minutes. So what did the Clippers do? Set a franchise record for most points scored in a regular-season game, with Robert Covington and Amir Coffey both tallying career-high point totals. RoCo went off, going 11-of-18 from three and finishing with 43 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks in 46 minutes. This performance went well beyond the Covington that fantasy managers have grown to love over the years. Coffey added 32 points, six rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and five 3-pointers, shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 7-of-7 from the foul line.

While Covington can still have some value when the Clippers rotation is whole, or close to it, the same can't be said for Coffey. L.A., which has clinched a play-in tournament berth, leads 9th-place New Orleans by three games in the loss column with four games to play and the two teams meet on Sunday. The Clippers locking down the 8-seed at that point may open the door for a player like Coffey to log more minutes during the final week of the regular season, but that would be more impactful on DFS tournaments than fantasy leagues.

Luke Kennard (23/4/6/1 with three 3-pointers), Terance Mann (18/3/5/0/1 with one 3-pointer), and Isaiah Hartenstein (14/10/5/1/1 with one 3-pointer) also put up quality stat lines, with the latter being the most valuable of the three when the Clippers rotation is more robust.

Milwaukee also decided to sit multiple starters, with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Khris Middleton all getting the night off. Jordan Nwora (28/4/0/0/1 with three 3-pointers), Bobby Portis (25/8/3/1), and Jevon Carter (18/2/8/1 with two 3-pointers) made the most of their opportunities, but there wasn't much else to take from this one as far as the Bucks are concerned. Portis and Carter are in the rotation either way, with the former being the more impactful of the two as far as fantasy is concerned. And while Nwora's had his moments this season, they have largely come when the Bucks have been shorthanded. So unless Milwaukee takes the same approach for Sunday's game against the Mavericks, he should remain on all waiver wires.

Pistons 110, Thunder 101

Fantasy managers and DFS players that may have had either Cade Cunningham or Saddiq Bey rostered for Friday's action had a rough night. They played six and eight minutes, respectively, while fellow starter Isaiah Stewart also played six minutes. Following the game, Dwane Casey said that had this been a game with playoff implications, Bey (hip) and Cunningham (back) would have been able to play through their respective maladies. Add in Cory Joseph and Marvin Bagley both being out due to injury, and the door was open for some unsung heroes to step to the forefront.

Killian Hayes (26/7/8/5/2 with two 3-pointers) had the best game of his NBA career, while Frank Jackson (26/2/0/1 with four 3-pointers) and Isaiah Livers (17/11/3/1/1 with four 3-pointers) also played well. With his line, Hayes became the first Piston to go for 25/5/5/5 since Grant Hill in 1998. With the Pistons taking on the Pacers on Sunday, all three could be in play for extended minutes. Hopefully, Casey will reveal his plans for Bey, Cunningham, and Stewart before that one. Saben Lee (11/5/12/1 with one 3-pointer) didn't shoot the ball well, going 3-of-11 from the field, but he did record his first career double-double.

Following the game, he was optioned back to the Pistons' G League affiliate, which was the plan (as revealed by Casey earlier this week). Motor City is preparing for the postseason, and that's where Lee has picked up the majority of his minutes anyway. Jamorko Pickett (13/8/4/03 with four 3-pointers) is in a similar position, so don't expect to see him in uniform for Sunday's game, either.

Oklahoma City may have taken things to a new level in this one as Jaylen Hoard, signed just hours before tip-off, was inserted into the starting lineup. And to his credit he performed very well, playing 40 minutes and recording a line of 11 points, 20 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one 3-pointer. Aleksej Pokusevski joining the Thunder's long list of injured absentees opened things up for Hoard, and he took full advantage of the opportunity. Keep his name in mind if Pokusevski is not healthy enough to play in Sunday's game against the Suns.

Beyond Hoard, there really weren't any surprises with regard to key contributors. Theo Maledon (28/6/6/1/2 with three 3-pointers) continues to produce as the starting point guard, and he needs to be rostered in most lineups for OKC's final game of the week. He's been an 8th-round player over the last two weeks, so it would not be an exaggeration to say that this has been the best stretch of Maledon's career to date. Isaiah Roby (16/9/3/0/1), Lindy Waters III (16/5/4/0/1 with four 3-pointers), and Olivier Sarr (11/5/2/0/2 with one 3-pointer) also had solid nights, while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (5/2/2 with one 3-pointer) and Aaron Wiggins (7/3/1) both struggled.

Spurs 130, Trail Blazers 111

Like Detroit, San Antonio dealt fantasy managers and DFS players some bad news on Friday. But in this case, it occurred before the game began, as Dejounte Murray was scratched due to an upper respiratory illness. This was a case of unfortunate timing, as this wasn't announced until after the 8 PM games were locked (only three games were scheduled to be at 8:30 PM or later). So there weren't many replacement options for most fantasy managers unless they intentionally backloaded their rosters. Of course, when Murray sits it is Tre Jones who fills the void, and he finished with a line of nine points, five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 33 minutes.

The scoring responsibilities were spread amongst a host of players, with eight Spurs finishing in double figures. Devin Vassell (22/4/3 with four 3-pointers) and Keldon Johnson (21/5/6 with five 3-pointers) led the way, while Zach Collins (15/9/5/2/2) had his best game in a Spurs uniform. Jakob Poeltl (13/6/3/0/1), Lonnie Walker (12/3/1/2/1 with one 3-pointer), Josh Richardson (12/2/1/2/1 with two 3-pointers), and Jock Landale (10 points, three rebounds, one block, and two 3-pointers) also hit double figures for the home team. The Spurs' wings beyond Vassell can be tough to figure out as far as fantasy value is concerned, but Collins is worth a look, especially if he's getting all of the backup center minutes (Landale was used at the four on Friday).

As far as Portland is concerned, we all know what the deal is with their rotation. Friday's loss officially eliminated the team from postseason contention, so expect to see even more of players such as Keon Johnson (20/3/3/1 with four 3-pointers), and Brandon Williams (17/4/3/1 with three 3-pointers), Greg Brown (13/9/1/2 with two 3-pointers), and Kris Dunn (12/2/8/1/1). And Reggie Perry (11 points, 10 rebounds, one block, and one 3-pointer in 19 minutes) also deserves a mention, as he can be useful in deeper leagues when the two teams meet again on Sunday.

Timberwolves 136, Nuggets 130

Looking to make a run at the 6-seed in the West, Minnesota desperately needed this matchup in Denver. They got the win, moving to within two games of the Nuggets as a result. Patrick Beverley (9/5/4/6) may not have scored much but he was a major contributor, as the mayhem that he was able to cause defensively resulted in his matching a career-high in steals and Denver being out of sync for most of the night. Karl-Anthony Towns (32/9/0/1/2 with four 3-pointers) and D'Angelo Russell (24/3/4/1 with two 3-pointers) handled most of the scoring, while Anthony Edwards (18/8/7/1 with three 3-pointers) made up for a 6-of-15 night with solid production in the rebound and assist categories.

Malik Beasley (15/4/2/2 with four 3-pointers) was back in action after a two-game absence due to a sprained ankle, but the Timberwolves remain without Jaden McDaniels (also a sprained ankle). His absence has freed up additional minutes for Taurean Prince (16/3/4/1 with one 3-pointer), who has emerged as a solid deep-league streamer. And with Minnesota closing out its week with a game against the Rockets on Sunday, that's a game where players such as Prince and Beasley can be of even greater value as far as fantasy is concerned.

As for Denver, the biggest news from this game may not have been the outcome. Following the loss, Monte Morris revealed that Jamal Murray could be closing in on a return to action. "He's ready to get back out there. He's looked good. He's dunking and everything, both legs." Of course, there are also mental hurdles that a player has to clear before they feel fully comfortable playing, but Murray's return is much-needed for a team that is in need of his scoring. Nikola Jokic (38/19/8/1) can only do so much of the heavy lifting if the Nuggets are the advance in the postseason.

Aaron Gordon (24/5/3 with four 3-pointers) and Monte Morris (23/3/6/2 with four 3-pointers) had productive nights, but it's tough to win when Will Barton (8/5/4 with one 3-pointer) and Bones Hyland (14/4/7/1/1 with two 3-pointers) combined to shoot 6-of-26 from the field. JaMychal Green (12/3/1) was back in action after missing two games with a foot injury, and he didn't appear to skip a beat. However, neither he nor Jeff Green (8/1/4/2) is worth rostering in any league at this point in the season.

Pelicans 114, Lakers 111

Speaking of critical matchups with regard to playoff/play-in seeding, New Orleans picked up a huge win in Los Angeles. They now lead the Lakers by three games in the loss column with five games to play, and they also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. And the Lakers fell to 11th with the defeat, trailing San Antonio by one game. And the Spurs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker there. C.J. McCollum (32/7/4/2 with four 3-pointers) and Brandon Ingram (29/8/7/1/2) led the way offensively for the Pelicans, while Jonas Valanciunas (17/12/6/1/1 with one 3-pointer) recorded a double-double with a full line.

New Orleans, which is the healthiest that it has been this season, visits the Clippers on Sunday. And that's a game that they'll have to win if there is any intention of making a move for the 8-seed, as the Clippers are ahead by three games in the loss column. For that reason, fantasy managers should expect similar minutes splits, as four of the Pelicans' five starters played at least 35 minutes. The exception was Jaxson Hayes, who logged 24 minutes and finished with six points, one rebound, and two steals in 24 minutes.

The good news for the Lakers was that LeBron James (38/8/4/1 with three 3-pointers) and Anthony Davis (23/12/6/1 with one 3-pointer) were back, and neither was on a minutes restriction. James played 40 minutes and Davis 38, with those workloads likely to become the norm as the Lakers look to earn a play-in tournament spot. Those returns, along with Frank Vogel wanting to play Avery Bradley (10/1/1/3 with two 3-pointers), Dwight Howard (6/5/0/1/1), and Stanley Johnson (4/1/1/2) in order to match up with the Pelicans defensively, meant that Austin Reaves and Talen Horton-Tucker were out of the rotation completely. Neither played on Friday, which is bad news for both given where the Lakers are in the standings. Howard remained in the starting lineup, which led to Davis being slotted in at his preferred power forward position. Malik Monk (13/5/7/2 with two 3-pointers) had a decent night, but the absence of Carmelo Anthony due to illness certainly limited the Lakers' bench.