LeBron available, AD ruled out for Lakers-Warriors game

LeBron James will play in the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Warriors on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, but Anthony Davis has been ruled out, it was announced shortly before tip-off.

James has been dealing with flu-like symptoms the last few days, and he missed the Lakers' loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Davis sustained a left eye injury during that game Sunday, and was listed as questionable entering the day.

Darvin Ham on Anthony Davis: “He showed up (to the arena) trying to play but he just couldn’t get over the headache and the nausea” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 10, 2024

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported just after 5 p.m. PT that James wasn't at Crypto.com Arena and had missed the Lakers' walk-through.

The Lakers enter Tuesday one-and-a-half games ahead of the Warriors for the Western Conference's No. 9 seed.

While the Lakers will be short-handed, the Warriors should be at nearly full strength, with Dario Saric expected to be the only player out for Tuesday's crucial game. Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II were listed as probable on the 5:30 p.m. PT injury report, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he expected to play.

