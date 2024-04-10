ACU Women’s Golf debuts with stellar first season victories: ‘Playing for a bigger purpose’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2023-2024 school year marks the first term that Abilene Christian University (ACU) has offered women’s golf. A team of seven young ladies have already proved their potential out on the green. Of their 10 tournament competitions so far, they have won or placed second in six. The most recent victory was won at the Oral Roberts Spring invitational where they took the game by just two strokes.

“I think, ultimately, our team is playing for a bigger purpose,” said ACU junior Sydney Williams.

While their skills are no doubt top notch, Williams and her teammate, sophomore Ryann Honea, say they might not have gotten as far as they have if it wasn’t for their coach’s ability to properly utilize those skills to compliment the team as a whole.

Sophomore Ryann Honea at practice

“I think we do a really good job of keeping that balance of carrying each other’s burdens and pushing each other, but not to the point of exhaustion… We’ve never been a part of something this special. Everyone just wants you to be the best version of yourself,” Honea told KTAB/KRBC.

This unique perspective comes from first time Head Coach Rob Bennett. Before getting into the field, he got his graduate degree in counseling, which he said he uses daily, maintaining that a happy mental environment leads to a more cohesive and successful team.

“We’re in our first year of competition. No one really thinks we can do it, but we think we can if we do a few things right, and one of those things is making sure that our team feels loved and cared for,” explained Coach Bennett.

Adding to that positive team environment, are the lessons learned from Coach Bennett’s other job. In addition to being the head women’s golf coach, Coach Bennett serves as a volunteer firefighter in Albany. Experiencing the support of his fellow first responders, Coach Bennett said, has given him an appreciation for what his team needs to thrive.

Coach Bennett with team at Albany Firehouse

“I have to be confident in my abilities so I can protect the firefighters around me, and that comradery really builds deep,” Coach Bennett articulated. “We may not achieve the goal we want to achieve, but it wasn’t for lack of trying and that’s all I could ask of anyone.”

This mindset, along with the support of ACU administration and their fellow students, is what Coach Bennett said gives he and his players the mental edge to rise above and outperform other schools that may be skilled but lack support- which is exactly the mindset they’ll be carrying into conference play.

“We’ll have some good competition, but we’re good enough that we can handle it,” added Williams.

The ACU Women’s Golf team will leave for Payson, Arizona next week where they will compete in the Western Athletic Conference Championship.

