“Actually I think…” – Former Chelsea player suggests a third way this summer transfer could play out

Conor Gallagher’s future has been uncertain for a very long time now, and rather than becoming more clear, there seem to be more possibilities opening up.

The midfielder is coming into the final year of his contract, and it’s been that time pressure which has encouraged Chelsea to try and sell him off over the last 12 months. But no deal has been done, and to confuse matters further, the academy product was an ever-present and an essential player for the Blues last year.

It seems crazy to try and sell him now. But the club clearly don’t want to see him leave on a free transfer in a year either. Anything feels possible in the next few months, from a new deal being agreed to a big money departure. But speaking on TalkSport, former Chelsea player Scott Minto reckons the third way is the most likely:

“[Chelsea] are within PSR rules, which might mean that they don’t have to sell. They don’t have to sell Conor Gallagher, but actually I think Conor Gallagher, he has got only a year left, he is going to sit on that contract.”

Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah celebrate goal.

Tough calls all around

Playing out the final year of his deal will leave Gallagher with even more freedom next summer to do what he likes, and also keeps the option of signing a new deal and staying at Chelsea on the table, no matter how unlikely it feels at this point.

Of course in these situations clubs like to try and punish their players by not playing them if they intend to leave on a free – but given what Gallagher brings to the team that may prove difficult to pull off. Certainly if there are injuries like there were this year, it will be hard to justify leaving him on the bench for long, no matter the financial situation.