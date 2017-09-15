Actually, Messi has already signed a new contract – Barca pres

Barcelona fans can exhale and release their fears about the future of Lionel Messi, assuming anyone who supports the club retains a lick of belief in anything said by anyone currently working for the club.

According to Barca president Josep Bartomeu — again, consider the messenger, maybe — Messi, who could opt out of his current contract in the summer of 2018, has already signed a new contract which is already active and already official. Maybe the club will make an announcement regarding the contractual situation surrounding the best player in the world; then again, maybe they won’t — quotes from Marca:

“We will take the photo with Messi’s signature, hopefully before the end of the year, but the contract has been signed by his father, who has the power of his image rights. This contract is signed until 2022 and he is already playing under it”

Bartomeu originally let this little tidbit slip early last week, at which point no official announcement — nothing from anyone other than himself — had been made.

Fast forward 10 days, still no official announcement. What in the world is going on at Barcelona?

