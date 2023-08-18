What it actually means to be a guarantor for a student

Choosing accommodation is one of the first major decisions students will have to contend with.

However, with rents soaring across the country, and student loans providing a paltry income to most, accommodation providers are fairly likely to require prospective tenants to find a guarantor.

A guarantor agreement that goes alongside a lease, protects the income of the landlord in the event that difficulties arise.

This role is often filled by a student’s parent or guardian, although it does not have to be.

But, if your child is going to university and you are expected to sign an agreement, it is important that you know what you are agreeing to.

Telegraph Money has taken a look at what it means to be a guarantor, who can be one and the things you should consider when signing up.

What is a guarantor?

A guarantor is someone who commits to paying rent if the student tenant can no longer make the payments.

It is common practice in the private rented sector for landlords to require a guarantor so that they are protected from losing income if their tenant gets into difficulties – not always restricted to the student sector.

A guarantor may also be asked to cover costs for any damage to the property during the tenancy.

Student tenancies are no different to regular private-sector agreements, with the same liabilities falling to the guarantor if the renter breaks the terms.

Who can be a guarantor?

Parents are commonly used as guarantors by students, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a close relation or guardian.

Guarantors must be over 18, although some may need to be older, and will usually be required to have a good credit history and enough savings or income to cover the payments if needed.

Some landlords or agents may require a certain salary or wealth level in order to qualify, according to Experian, but this is not the same in every case.

Unite Students, one of the UK’s largest student accommodation providers, requires guarantors to be over 25.

Often they will need to be UK resident so landlords know they can reach them easily if there are issues. For international students or others who may be without a suitable person in the UK some universities offer guarantor schemes to fill the role.

What does a guarantor need to provide?

As a guarantor you will have to step in and pay for the accommodation if the student is unable to. Because of this you will need to provide evidence that you have sufficient funds to do so.

Most landlords or property management companies will require you to provide proof of ID, address and financial details such as bank statements or payslips.

Some landlords may require you to be a homeowner in order to be a guarantor, whereas others will just need proof of full time employment.

In some cases the landlord or property owner may run a credit check on guarantors to ensure creditworthiness.

Can I be taken to court as a guarantor?

Being a guarantor means taking on all of the liabilities of the tenant and so you can be taken to court if there is a breach of the tenancy agreement.

Typically, this would be for unpaid rent or damage to the property.

Sharief Ibrahim, from commercial estate agency CBRE, said: “It’s worth remembering that a guarantor is often responsible for the full rent under the tenancy agreement and all named tenants, if there is more than one, not just the individual they are guaranteeing.”

He also advises potential guarantors to make sure the agent or landlord is a member of a redress scheme (either The Property Ombudsman or Property Redress Scheme) who provide independent adjudication in the event of a dispute.

Dangers of becoming a guarantor

Joint occupation tenancy agreements

Most student tenancy agreements operate as joint occupation agreements, where all of the residents are tied into one lease instead of having individual agreements.

What this means is that if one student leaves the property for whatever reason, the others are liable for their rent and responsible for finding a replacement tenant.

As a guarantor the risk for you is if the tenants cannot afford to make up the lost rent and you become liable for the payments.

This is the case even if the fault for the lost rent lies solely with the absent student.

Securing the deposit

As well as knowing your liabilities as a guarantor – and those of the student – it is also with familiarising yourself with tenant rights.

For example, if the rent agreement is an assured shorthold tenancy (as most student lettings are) the deposit provided should be held in a secure deposit scheme.

Once it has been paid, the landlord or letting agent has 30 days to place the money into a scheme and inform you where it is held.

However, there is no requirement for a deposit to be protected if it is for official university halls or if the student is a lodger.

Checks you should make before signing up

Before committing in writing to being a guarantor there are certain checks you should make to ensure the arrangement is as it should be.

Mr Ibrahim says: “The guarantor should review the tenancy agreement and any associated guarantor agreement and seek legal advice if they have any doubts or questions.

“Renting through an agency that is a member of Propertymark or Safeagent means they must adhere to certain professional standards and a code of conduct.”

