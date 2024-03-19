Actually, the 4-Cylinder 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43's Existence Is Good photo

Mercedes' flagship sports car, the 2025 Mercedes -AMG GT43 Coupe, can now be had with a four-cylinder engine. Yes, the GT—the big, muscular German coupe synonymous with a big, roaring V8. But you know what? That's totally okay! It'd be so easy for me to sit here and stir the pot writing about automakers screwing over enthusiasts, but I won't do that. Why? Because this move makes a lot of sense.

Almost every headline you'll read on the AMG GT43 today will decry the four-cylinder engine , including one that explicitly says the move to four-cylinder power will "break our hearts." Okay, weird. Let's get it straight: The new Mercedes-AMG GT63 is still offered with a thunderous 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and you can go to a dealership and buy one right now.

Today's launch involves the entry-level model of that car, the GT43. Like other AMG cars, the 43 and 53 models have different engines, less power, and smaller price tags. Even considering the downsizing and lesser panache of its 63 siblings, it sounds like the four-cylinder GT43 will be a blast to drive.

The 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine plucked from the spicy A45 produces 415 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. It's no ordinary four-pot, either, with a Formula 1-derived turbo system that relies on an electric motor and exhaust gases to decrease lag and improve response. It's also equipped with Mercedes' 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, which offers a temporary boost of 14 hp.

Going from the GT63's 577 hp to the GT43's 415 is a big drop in power, I'll give you that. However, the 43 enormously makes up for this by ditching the all-wheel drive and sending power to the rear wheels only. This makes the 2+2 grand tourer not just rear-wheel drive and, in theory, more fun to drive, but also considerably lighter all around (but more specifically at the front axle).

Unfortunately, Mercedes didn't reveal the 43's curb weight, so we can't immediately compare it to the flagship's 4,343 pounds. However, the SL63 and SL43 share the same platform and similar drivetrains, and the weight difference between those two is approximately 400 pounds.

Then there's the price. Exact pricing wasn't divulged, but if we look at the range-topping and entry-level SLs again, we find a staggering difference of $73,000 between the $183,000 SL63 and $110,000 SL43. The GT63 Coupe starts at $177,050, so we can expect the GT43 to cost considerably less.

With all that said, there's one aspect of the GT43 that every enthusiast should be thankful for. See, the more GTs Mercedes sells regardless of trim, the better the chances it will keep producing sports cars in the future. Enthusiasts love to complain about the rise of SUVs and crossovers but fail to acknowledge that cars like the GT63 get a tiny piece of the sales pie. By broadening the GT range to include a less powerful, cheaper entry-level car, it can drastically boost sales and ensure the model's longevity.

Mercedes-AMG CEO Michael Schiebe said it best: "We are delighted that this family is now growing to include the GT 43. It is clearly recognizable as a GT but is clearly different from the other models. It appeals to customers who love design and focus on elegance but are unwilling to compromise on driving pleasure and driving dynamics. The rear-wheel drive concept makes the GT43 a very agile vehicle that will put a smile on your face on winding roads."

Suddenly the GT43 sounds pretty good, huh?

