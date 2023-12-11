Actress Shirley Anne Field dies aged 87

Shirley Anne Field in the West End transfer of Kennedy's Children in 1975 (Colin O'Brien)

Actress Shirley Anne Field, who starred in The Entertainer and Alfie, has died at the age of 87, her family said in a statement.

The stage and screen star was brought to prominence in the 1960s following her role in The Entertainer opposite the late Laurence Olivier.

She went on to feature in films including Alfie and Saturday Night And Sunday Morning.

“It is with great sadness that we are sharing the news that Shirley Anne Field passed away peacefully on Sunday December 10, 2023, surrounded by her family and friends," the statement read.

“Shirley Anne will be greatly missed and remembered for her unbreakable spirit and her amazing legacy spanning more than five decades on stage and screen.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows