Acting suits Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Christian Siriano )

Sarah Rafferty has played many roles in her acting career. The one that hits home for people the most was as Donna in the TV show “Suits.” She knew everything that had to be known before it happened. A perfect executive assistant (just ask her).

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for TFF)

With Gretchen Egolf.

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network)

With Gabriel Macht.

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network)

With Gina Torres and Meghan Markle.

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBCUniversal/USA Network)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For FINCA)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images For FINCA)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for P.S. Arts)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Target)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for NBCUniversal)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Toby Melville- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Sarah Rafferty

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on List Wire