Actor Vince Vaughn announced as celebrity guest picker for ESPN 'College GameDay'

SOUTH BEND — Vince Vaughn is headed back to Notre Dame Stadium for Saturday night’s top-10 football showdown against Ohio State.

After days of speculation, ESPN announced the “actor and avid Fighting Irish fan” as the Week 4 guest picker for “College GameDay.”

Making its 11th visit all-time to Notre Dame, the popular road show was already setting up Thursday on the famed lawn between the Hesburgh Library and Notre Dame Stadium.

Vaughn, who played third-string Irish quarterback Jamie O’Hara in the 1993 film “Rudy,” has handled guest picker chores twice before: during a remote broadcast in 2020, when Notre Dame upset top-ranked Clemson 47-40 in double overtime; and for the 2012 Notre Dame win over visiting Stanford.

Audric Estime: Nation's leading rusher is the power source of motivational 'ooze' in Notre Dame football blockers

The 1993 “Game of the Century” between Florida State and Notre Dame marked the first time ESPN took its pregame show on the road.

The November 2020 game against Clemson, when COVID-19 restrictions limited stadium attendance to 11,011, marked the last time “College GameDay” originated from Notre Dame.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Vince Vaughn is guest picker for ESPN at Notre Dame football