Actor Jodie Foster says she is Aaron Rodgers’ biggest fan

When making his MVP speech, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave shoutouts to his team. He also threw in a name that made ears perk up: two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster.

Foster addressed the attention earlier this week on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The Green Bay Packers’ part of the discussion starts at 2:20.

“He just knows I’m his biggest fan,” Foster said while adding the shoutout made her an official Green Bay Packer.

“I’m a big Packers fan.” She added, “You see, he said ‘my team,’ even though he said ‘off the field.’ That makes me a Green Bay Packer. People keep saying to me, ‘No, Jodie, that does not mean you’re part of the team.’ But it does mean I’m part of the team.”

When asked if she’d thank Rodgers should “The Mauritanian” win a Golden Globe at the end of the month, she said, “Absolutely. I may have to name the whole team. [Packers wide receiver] Davante Adams has to be in there somewhere.”

Foster co-stars with Shailene Woodley, Rodgers’ fiancee, in the film. She says that is a coincidence rather than more about her fandom of the quarterback.