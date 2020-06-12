Which actor does Doug Williams want to play him in his upcoming biopic?

So who's going to play Doug Williams in the recently announced biopic about his playing career?

The former Redskins quarterback said in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show on Friday he hadn't really decided.

"That's a good question. I don't know," Williams said. "I was on a Zoom call (with my kids) and all they were talking about were getting their tailored-made suits and their dresses to walk the red carpet. I've got a son who is the quality control coach in the quarterback room down in New Orleans and he said 'well, Dad I can play a young Doug Williams."

Williams, now the Senior Vice President of Player Development with the Redskins, laughed and was asked if his son had as good of an arm as he did in his playing days.

"He has a good arm, he's tall and he's skinny though," he said. "He played for me at Grambling and we did win a conference championship with him."

But will that be enough of an endorsement to get the younger Williams on the big screen? It didn't sound like it. The movie's producer, Will Packer, told the Washington Post in an interview published Friday that Williams would be involved in the creative process. And, as the Post pointed out, Williams had let on a bit more about who he saw playing him in a movie in a video with Redskins Talk Drive on Redskins.com.

"I think anyone would say Denzel Washington, but I look at it a little different," Williams told Redskins.com. "The movie ‘Any Given Sunday,' I think Jamie Foxx did one of the greatest jobs that's ever been done imitating an NFL football player. I would want somebody that had that kind of characteristic that could emulate myself.

"Jamie's not as big as I am, and I don't know whether that makes a difference … but at the same time I would have to pick him. I'm sure there's some other guys out there that could do a good job."

