Actor Brian Baumgartner reacts to Packers Week 1 loss vs. Vikings
Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt missed last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and more than a week of practice with a calf injury, but things are looking up on the health front on Thursday. As documented by multiple reporters in Arizona, Watt is on the practice field for the first time in the regular season. [more]
Many Colts fans are fed up with fifth-year coach Frank Reich, but I think he's actually quite good. Just needs a better roster, and tougher demeanor.
These are not the Patriots we remember. But can Bill Belichick turn it around?
After losing to the Chargers on the road in Week One, the Raiders will host the Cardinals for their home opener on Sunday. Though Arizona was not competitive against Kansas City last weekend, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels is fully aware of the challenges Kyler Murray presents as a dual-threat quarterback. “Every play is [more]
Watch now-retired linebacker KJ Wright confirm the long-standing rumor that Pete Carroll's staff coddled Wilson early in his career compared with the Legion of Boom.
In a week where just about every analyst has a take on the 49ers' quarterback situation, former NFL coach Sean Payton is siding with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't a big fan of Tom Brady. He says the ex-New England Patriots quarterback showed him "zero respect" and wouldn't shake his hand after games.
Rodrigo Blankenship’s Colts tenure came to an end Tuesday after a disastrous Week 1 showing against Houston.
The Dallas Cowboys thrive not as winners but as fodder for sports talk shows, and now big-time stand-up comics.
FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd explains why 49ers quarterback Trey Lance finds himself in a situation similar as Tim Tebow was with the Denver Broncos.
Favre's alleged involvement in diverting welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium is perhaps the latest, gravest example that his carefully curated image as working class hero-turned-NFL royalty is a facade.
Week 2 kicks off with the Chiefs facing the Chargers, and here is who the pundits see winning.
Tom Brady's throwing coach, Tom House, recalled an eye-opening interaction he had with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick several years ago about the legendary quarterback.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
The internet noticed a less-than-flattering Jason Kelce play during the Eagles' Week 1 win vs. Detroit, and the veteran center has some thoughts on the play. By Adam Hermann
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Losing in Week 1 doesn't necessarily mean you're in for a long season.
Through the quarterback’s prism, the chance for the Ravens to lock in five years of elite play should have been viewed as a blessing, not a burden
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 2's top running back plays. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married since 2009. Brady discussed the difficulties of his job this week.