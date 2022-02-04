Activists want Olympians to speak on China’s human rights abuses. Athletes are afraid

BEIJING —Several months before the "Genocide Games," as that chilling nickname for these Olympics took hold, an American snowboarder reached out to Yahoo Sports to talk China. She'd been reading about the government's mass detention of Uyghurs; about forced sterilization and sexual assault; about crackdowns throughout the country. "These things are insane," she said, and she was eager to speak about them.

But not on the record. The Olympics, she said, were a "life goal." And activism, she worried, could jeopardize her pursuit of it.

"If I were to protest and become a big voice in this movement," she said, "China could block me from even going."

She didn't have proof of that, she acknowledged. But she was afraid — and not alone.

Very few of the thousands of athletes who've descended on Beijing for the Winter Games, which begin Friday, have spoken about the host nation's human rights abuses. While athletes across most major sports have increasingly used their platforms to spotlight society's injustices, most Winter Olympians have stayed silent on China's. They've dodged questions, or given awkward non-answers, or happily avoided the subject. They've done this despite pressure from activists, some of whom urged all 2022 Olympians to "take a stand against the Genocide Games."

But the activists, to an extent, understand why they haven't. Because, as Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said, "anybody who lives in China knows that if you criticize the government, you will be in a dangerous position."

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, on Thursday advised U.S. Olympians to "not risk incurring the anger" of that government. "Because they are ruthless," Pelosi said. "I know there is the temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that. But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations, to their families."

Athletes and people who work on their behalf are worried as well. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee officials warned their teams at town halls last month that, if an athlete protested, the USOPC couldn't guarantee that the athlete wouldn't face reprisal from Chinese authorities. Noah Hoffman, a U.S. Olympian in 2014 and 2018, said he feared for the safety of his former teammates heading to Beijing. He and other athlete advocates who typically encourage activism have, uncharacteristically, advised this year's Olympians to stay silent because they know the Chinese government has a long history of prosecuting critics. They also know the International Olympic Committee has refused to publicly guarantee that athletes who speak up would be protected, and refused to refute a Beijing organizing committee official's warning that athletes could face "certain punishments."

All of this infuriates the advocates.

"I'm angry," Hoffman said. Angry "that athletes are being put in this position."

The snowboarder was too. "There's a lot of us athletes who are super upset about the genocide in China," she said. "We're upset about it. But we're struggling to figure out, what can we do?"

"The IOC is the group that picks the host country," she reasoned. She couldn't fathom how such a powerful organization that claims to serve athletes could choose such a problematic host, then refuse to comment on its crimes against humanity, and then, most spinelessly of all, not even assure athletes they'll be safe in it.

"Athletes are being used to strengthen and legitimize the Chinese government," advocacy group Global Athlete said in a recent statement. "And simultaneously their voices are being silenced."

'IOC couldn't care less'

For years, a coalition of activists representing China's most oppressed people — Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Tibetans and others — had sought to explain to the IOC why Beijing 2022 could be so damaging. In October of 2020, they finally landed a meeting. But according to Zumretay Arkin, a Uyghur-Canadian activist, they "left with an impression that the IOC just didn't really care." Officials "were quite dismissive," Arkin said months later. After another meeting in March, she again felt that "the IOC couldn't care less."

Protesters in San Francisco hold a banner outside the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China during a demonstration against the 2022 Winter Olympic Games that are being held in China in Beijing. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

So she and others moved on. They turned to governments, and called for a diplomatic boycott of the Games. They pleaded with Olympic sponsors and broadcasters, urging them to speak up. None of them did.

So, left with no other options beyond their own voices, they turned to athletes.

Last month, members of the coalition attended three pre-Olympic events in the U.S. at Mammoth Mountain in California. They met with skiers and snowboarders, including Shaun White. In Milwaukee, they handed U.S. speedskaters a letter asking for dialogue and engagement. At the X-Games in Colorado, they had what Rinzin Alling, a Tibetan American, said were "many productive conversations regarding the human rights atrocities facing our people."

They spoke with more than two dozen athletes in total, from several countries, and came away from some interactions encouraged, "heartened by the [athletes'] openness and compassion." They hoped, as Hong Kong expat Frances Hui said, that the Olympians "will use their platform and influence to speak up about human rights in China."

But they also came away "gravely concerned," Hui said, because they sensed a concerted effort to shield athletes from exposure to sensitive topics, and "to make some athletes want to avoid us."

One Olympian, Hui said, refused a copy of the letter, citing "strict instructions that they were given."

At speedskating trials, Alling said, "security at the ice center prevented activists from speaking with athletes."

At Mammoth Mountain, Hui said, an "individual affiliated with athletes" told activists to put down signs referencing Uyghurs and Tibet, and "claim[ed] that the signs and the presence of human rights activists at the events would compromise the safety of the athletes once they arrived in Beijing."

Hoffman, the former U.S. skier, said he was not aware of strict instructions, or explicit efforts to dissuade athletes from speaking up about human rights. But he said he knew "for a fact" that his former teammates were "being shielded from questions about these issues ahead of the Games, for their own safety."

And even if there haven't been strict instructions, there have been warnings.

Safety concerns extend beyond sports organizations, all the way to the federal government. The U.S. Department of State says, in a travel advisory updated last month, that U.S. citizens visiting China can be detained or deported "for sending private electronic messages critical of the [Chinese] government," and "may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime." It advises visitors to avoid demonstrations and "keep a low profile."

USOPC security chief Nicole Deal essentially parroted this advice at regularly scheduled pre-Olympic town halls with each U.S. team, according to one source present.

"Because at this point," the source said, "no one's been able to say, with any sort of authority, that you won't be questioned [if you criticize the Chinese government]."

USOPC chair Susanne Lyons said in October that it was the organization's "job to ensure that [athletes] are able to express themselves, but also to ensure that they are kept safe." CEO Sarah Hirshland said that Team USA leadership was "absolutely making sure athletes understand the rules and laws of the country that we're going to, and where the risks might be. Because those laws and rules are different than they are in our country."

Speak out after leaving Beijing

The IOC has its own rules that restrict freedom of expression. Its latest Rule 50 guidelines ban demonstrations during competitions and ceremonies. They allow for activism in interviews, on social media, or at Olympic venues prior to the start of competitions, but they stipulate that any actions or words also must comply with "applicable laws" — presumably those of the host country and city.

A protester holds up a sign outside the Consulate General of the People's Republic of China during a demonstration in San Francisco. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The IOC did not respond to a request for clarification, but Hirshland said in December that "the expectation is that we abide by the laws of that [host] country." Yang Shu, the deputy director of international relations for the Beijing organizing committee, said in January that "any behavior or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject to certain punishment."

Chinese laws are problematic because they're vague. On paper, they don't sound draconian, but they're selectively interpreted to serve Communist Party interests, and "to prosecute people's free speech," Wang, the Human Rights Watch researcher, said. "You can be charged with ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble' for speaking up. You can be charged for ‘inciting subversion.' So there are all kinds of crimes that can be leveled for your peaceful critical comments.

"All of those facts," she concluded, "are a good indicator of what could happen to athletes if they speak up."

Most stakeholders doubt that any foreign Olympic athlete would be detained or physically threatened, as prominent Chinese dissidents have been. The Chinese government, they reason, doesn't want controversy corrupting its global show. "There's enough spotlight where they're not going to haul you off to a Chinese jail," the American snowboarder said.

"But no one's gonna know until someone tests the system," another source pointed out. "And who wants to do that?"

The snowboarder and others wondered: Might an athlete's accreditation be pulled? Might they be sent home early?

The IOC hasn't said. It did not respond to emailed questions about athlete protections. Its silence leaves people like Rob Koehler, director general of the advocacy group Global Athlete, "concerned."

"And that's why we want them to compete, go home, and use their voice when they get home," Koehler said.

In recent months, a few U.S. athletes bucked that advice and spoke up. Two U.S. figure skaters, Evan Bates and Timothy LeDuc, called the Uyghur genocide "terrible," "awful" and "horrifying." Neither had trouble getting to Beijing, underscoring a feeling among some that fears are overblown.

The activists don't discount that fear. They know it, intimately, better than most. But they also know that Olympians have some protections and privileges that Uyghurs and Tibetans have never had. So they want the athletes to use this privilege and speak.

"What the Olympic athletes ... are facing right now, in terms of safety in Beijing, and the restrictions on what they're able to share about their thoughts on human rights, that is just a very small sliver of what my community faces every single day," said Sonya Imin, a Uyghur American. "Athletes fortunately have a platform, and they — at least the ones from Team USA — are afforded certain rights of free speech. And it would be really nice to see those protected, and for them to be able to speak up and show their support.

"That's not an option for so many of us," she said, "and so many of our people."