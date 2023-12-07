Three killed in shooting at University of Nevada in Las Vegas

Students are escorted away from danger by police - REUTERS

Three people have been killed and a fourth critically injured in a shooting at a university in Las Vegas, police have confirmed.

Officers responded to reports of a gunman at the University of Nevada where multiple shots were fired. Police said the situation is contained and the shooter is dead.

“According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media. Police have not released the identity of the shooter or the motive for the attack, though planned to provide more details soon.

Police said the incident occurred at about midday local time (8pm GMT) near Beam Hall, a campus building that houses the business school and other facilities, and warned people to avoid the area.

Around half an hour later the department said the suspect had been located “and is deceased”.

Armed police rush into a building on the university's campus - AP

The University of Nevada said officers had responded to a “confirmed active shooter” in one of its buildings.

“This is not a test,” the university said in a social media post. “Please shelter in place. This remains an active investigation.”

The university told its students to “RUN-HIDE-FIGHT.”

Kevin McMahill, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sheriff, said at a press conference they have “no idea on the motive” as of now.

“There are a number of victims that have been transported to area hospitals,” he told reporters.

Staff and students were told to raise their hands as they were evacuated - GETTY IMAGES

Mr McMahill later said in a post on social media: “Right now, we know there are three victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change. We will update you when we know more.”

While it was not immediately known whether anyone had been killed in the attack, the incident – the latest in a succession of such shootings at American schools and colleges – reverberated across the nation.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she was “just” told about the shooting as she was preparing to speak to reporters.

“Obviously, we’re going to continue to monitor what’s currently occurring. I don’t want to get ahead of what local enforcements are probably dealing with at this time,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

Students console each other after the frightening incident - GETTY IMAGES

Students caught up in the chaos described sheltering in the student union building after hearing there was a gunman nearby.

“We found out cops were on site and we just sheltered in place until we were evacuated. And it took us about 30 minutes to get us evacuated,” the student, Jessica, told CNN affiliate KVVU.

According to a campus map, the student union is located across the street from the business school, Beam Hall, where she said they heard the active shooting took place.

Another student, who did not give their name, told the network: “They had guns, we all walked out of the building hands up. They evacuated us out of the student union. We walked past one of the windows, the window was shot through, glass everywhere.”

That student said they could hear the gunshots from where they were in the student union.

“About 200 kids all in one space,” she said. “A lot of people were panicking.”

A 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas strip, that targeted the Route 91 Harvest music festival and killed 61 people, is the deadliest mass shooting in US history.