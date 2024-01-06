Activated off IR, opportunity awaits Packers RB Emanuel Wilson vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers undrafted rookie running back Emanuel Wilson is going to go from being on IR since Week 12 to now likely playing a role in the team’s pursuit of a playoff berth in Week 18 vs. the Chicago Bears.

Wilson was activated off injured reserve on Saturday.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Wilson at his locker on Friday about being back on the field on Sunday. “It’d be pretty cool just because I get more opportunities.”

With A.J. Dillon already ruled out for Sunday’s game as he deals with a stinger, Wilson could step right into that second running back role behind Jones. As Wilson put it, Matt LaFleur has simply told him to “stay ready.”

With Wilson, along with Luke Musgrave, back on the 53-man roster, the Packers had to make two corresponding roster moves to create space. One was releasing cornerback David Long and the other placing Rudy Ford on IR.

Wilson was perhaps the biggest surprise coming out of the preseason for the Packers as a 2023 undrafted rookie from Division-II Fort Valley State to make the initial 53-man roster.

Wilson had been the Packers’ third running back behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, and even at times early on in the season, the more experienced Patrick Taylor. With Jones suffering an MCL sprain against Los Angeles in Week 11, it looked like more opportunities were going to come Wilson’s way, but in that same game, he suffered the shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since.

“It was tough just because that was my opportunity to go out there and show that I can play,” Wilson said. “I mean, when that situation happened, it was hard for me. I cried that day, but the next day, I was fine just knowing I’d get my opportunity.”

On his limited opportunities, Wilson has shown impressive burst, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt on 14 carries, with a long of 31 yards and rushes over 10 yards. He also caught four passes for 23 yards.

As both LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst acknowledged throughout training camp and into the regular season, while Wilson impressed with the ball in his hands, where his biggest need for improvement was in those other key responsibilities that come with playing running back in Green Bay, specifically pass protection, as a pass catcher, and as the third running back, on special teams.

“I just think it’s, there’s a learning curve for every young player in this league,” said LaFleur in October prior to the Denver game, “and you just kind of have to prove it through practice. He’s a talented guy, no question about it. But it’s just that trust that he can go out there no matter what the defense gives us that he’s going to be able to go out there and execute.

“Because it’s not just running the football. It’s protections, it’s all that. I think he’s progressing nicely. We’ll give him more opportunities throughout practice in order for him to be able to go out there and do it in a game.”

With Jones back and healthy these past two games, the Packers’ run game has taken off. Against Carolina and Minnesota, Jones has totaled 247 yards on the ground at 6.0 yards per clip. Not only does Jones bring big play potential to the table when he’s on the field, but as Jordan Love noted after the Panthers game, a strong run game opens up opportunities for the passing game and takes the burden off the rest of the offense.

The Bears, however, will present a difficult challenge. All season long, Chicago has boasted one of the better run defenses in the NFL, allowing only 3.7 yards per attempt–the fourth-lowest rate.

As the second running back, Wilson will be there to spell Jones when he needs a breather. Often with Dillon, he would take the lead in the second quarter at running back, something we could see from Wilson as well. Third downs throughout the game will still likely belong to Patrick Taylor, who has proved to be a sound in pass protection.

There is a steep learning curve for many rookies making their way to the NFL, but that gets magnified when coming from the D-II level. But before the injury, Wilson was making strides, and now he is going to have the opportunity to showcase those abilities in what is likely a much larger role than he previously had.

“I’d say mentally, honestly,” said Wilson of where he has seen the most growth. “Just sitting back, asking the guys questions about pass protection and really the running the scheme to. Having my mental reps is the most important thing for me, and getting my shoulder back together too. It was mostly my mental reps.

“I have pass protection in college, but here, it’s a big role. Now that I’m learning it, it’s getting better for me.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire