The Action Network: Suarez or Jones for the better finish at New Hampshire? The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here. For the first time since visiting Richmond in April, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to a flat track of one mile or less at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. To make […]

For the first time since visiting Richmond in April, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to a flat track of one mile or less at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

To make this weekend’s NASCAR Props Challenge picks, we’ll lean on historical results from New Hampshire, as well as performance from ISM (Phoenix) Raceway and Richmond Raceway — two flat tracks — earlier this season.

1. Will Chevrolet win for the fourth straight weekend? Yes or No?

Based on odds from the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Chevy’s top driver is Chase Elliott at 14-1 to win the race, which ranks just seventh overall.

Pick: No

2. O/U 3.5 drivers score 45 points or more?

Since stage racing was introduced in the MENCS, New Hampshire races have averaged five drivers scoring at least 45 race points.

Pick: Over

3. Which driver scores the better finish: Erik Jones or Daniel Suarez?

The key metrics between these two drivers are very close both at New Hampshire in recent years and at flat tracks this season, with Suarez owning the very slightest of edges in performance.

Pick: Suarez

4. O/U 138.5 total points for Hendrick Motorsports?

