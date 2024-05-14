Advertisement

Action Network lists MSU Football win total surprisingly low for 2024 season

robert bondy
·1 min read

I’m a little biased, but it’s surprising to see how low the Action Network is on the Spartans heading into the 2024 season.

Action Network released their 2024 win totals for each of the Big Ten teams on Tuesday, and the Spartans were tied for the lowest total at 4.5. Purdue also is set at 4.5 wins for the 2024 season.

Ohio State and Oregon were tied at the top of the league with 10.5 wins, with Michigan and Penn State right behind at 9.5 wins. The complete listing of all the Big Ten teams is included below:

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire