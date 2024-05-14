Action Network lists MSU Football win total surprisingly low for 2024 season

I’m a little biased, but it’s surprising to see how low the Action Network is on the Spartans heading into the 2024 season.

Action Network released their 2024 win totals for each of the Big Ten teams on Tuesday, and the Spartans were tied for the lowest total at 4.5. Purdue also is set at 4.5 wins for the 2024 season.

Ohio State and Oregon were tied at the top of the league with 10.5 wins, with Michigan and Penn State right behind at 9.5 wins. The complete listing of all the Big Ten teams is included below:

2024 Big Ten win totals via @ActionNetworkHQ app Ohio State 10½

Oregon 10½

Michigan 9½

Penn State 9½

Iowa 7½

Nebraska 7½

USC 7½

Washington 7½

Maryland 7

Rutgers 6½

Wisconsin 6½

Illinois 5½

Indiana 5½

Northwestern 5½

UCLA 5½

Minnesota 5

Michigan State 4½

Purdue 4½ — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2024

