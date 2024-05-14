Action Network lists MSU Football win total surprisingly low for 2024 season
I’m a little biased, but it’s surprising to see how low the Action Network is on the Spartans heading into the 2024 season.
Action Network released their 2024 win totals for each of the Big Ten teams on Tuesday, and the Spartans were tied for the lowest total at 4.5. Purdue also is set at 4.5 wins for the 2024 season.
Ohio State and Oregon were tied at the top of the league with 10.5 wins, with Michigan and Penn State right behind at 9.5 wins. The complete listing of all the Big Ten teams is included below:
2024 Big Ten win totals via @ActionNetworkHQ app
Ohio State 10½
Oregon 10½
Michigan 9½
Penn State 9½
Iowa 7½
Nebraska 7½
USC 7½
Washington 7½
Maryland 7
Rutgers 6½
Wisconsin 6½
Illinois 5½
Indiana 5½
Northwestern 5½
UCLA 5½
Minnesota 5
Michigan State 4½
Purdue 4½
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 14, 2024
