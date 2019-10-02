The Action Network: Will Hendrick nab a top-four finish at Dover?

The Action Network specializes in providing sports betting insights/analytics and is a content partner with NASCAR. Check out more NASCAR betting analysis here.

The first three races of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) playoffs are in the books, with Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Ryan Newman and Aric Almirola failing to advance to the Round of 12.

The postseason continues Sunday at Dover, where Martin Truex Jr. earned a victory back in May.

To make this week’s NASCAR Props Challenge picks, I’ll rely on betting odds to project expected driver performance, as well as race trends from the season’s previous race at Dover, which is the only event at the track using the current MENCS aero package.

1. Will a Hendrick Motorsports driver finish in the top four: Yes or No?

While Alex Bowman, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson can work their ways into the top four, Chase Elliott is the Hendrick driver with the best chance.

But “expecting” one of these drivers to crack the top four over Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., etc. is too rich for my blood.

Pick: No

2. O/U 7.5 playoff drivers finish in the top 10?

Eight current playoff drivers scored top 10s back in May. In addition, Erik Jones is the only non-playoff driver with better than 30-1 odds to win Sunday’s race, so I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over

3. Which playoff driver will finish higher: Denny Hamlin or Joey Logano?

At the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Hamlin’s 12-1 odds are slightly better than Logano’s 14-1.



