The Action Network: Best Sonoma props picks

If you’re looking for a unique take on stock car racing, Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway is for you.

For the first time this season, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will go road racing, which means turning both left and right.

Obviously, the skills needed to perform well at road courses differ from those at traditional ovals, making both the racing and strategy quite different. With this in mind, here are my NASCAR Props Challenge picks for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

1. The last two Sonoma winners did not score any stage points? Will this trend continue? Yes or No?

Because of strategy at road courses, it makes sense for drivers to pit when they hit their fuel windows instead of trying to stay out and earn stage points.

As a result, I think the winner will once again fail to score stage points.

Pick: Yes

2. O/U 11.5 lead changes?

Over the past six races at Sonoma, just two events have finished with 12 or more lead changes.

Pick: Under

3. Which driver will score more race points at Sonoma? Chase Elliott or Denny Hamlin?

Since 2016, Hamlin has clearly been better than Elliott at Sonoma. Denny has the better finish and average running position while running considerably more fast laps.

Pick: Hamlin

4. O/U 1.5 drivers lead 25 laps?

Two of the past three races at Sonoma finished with just one driver managing 25 laps led, so let’s go under.

Pick: Under

5. Will the polesitter lead the first eight laps of the race? Yes or No?

