The Action Network: 2 best bets for Sundays race at New Hampshire

I really like NASCAR racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

This isn’t because of a big betting win or memorable on-track racing, but because after growing up in North Carolina, I moved to the Boston North Shore in 2011.

North Carolina offers plenty of options for NASCAR fans to attend races in person, while the greater Boston area does not.

However, New Hampshire Motor Speedway was just a two-hour drive from where we lived, so before the craziness of having kids, we made plenty of treks to the tracked dubbed the “Magic Mile” and had a blast every time.

So whether you’re attending Sunday’s Ambetter 301 or watching from home, here are two bets I like for the race at New Hampshire.

NASCAR Picks for New Hampshire

Kyle Busch (+750) to win

Busch struggled in qualifying — posting just the 17th-fastest speed during time trials — but I’m giddily buying this price discount.

The driver of the No. 18 Toyota has been extremely fast on tracks similar to New Hampshire this season, especially on the tire combination that will be used Sunday afternoon.

In three previous races (Phoenix Raceway, Richmond Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway) on this tire this season, Busch has the second-best average finish, has run the second-most fast laps, has the second-best average running position and has posted the second-best driver rating.

Busch backed up that speed in practice Saturday, ripping off the best 10-lap average, so this car is plenty fast heading into Sunday’s race.

Chase Briscoe (+100) for a top-10 finish

Buying low, you say? I’m doing it once again with Briscoe.

Sure, Briscoe was very disappointing in qualifying, but his 29th-place starting position isn’t enough to scare me away from his speed in race trim.

First off, Briscoe won at Phoenix earlier this season on this tire combination, and that speed carried over to this weekend at New Hampshire, evidenced by his second-fastest 10-lap average in practice.

It should be hard to pass this afternoon at New Hampshire, so I’m wary of betting Briscoe to win. However, maneuvering his way into the top 10 by the end of the race is very manageable and something I expect him to do more than 50% of the time, which is what his +100 price implies.