Action kicks off at Turnpike Showdown

Apr. 6—ROFF — Host Roff and the Byng Lady Pirates split a pair of games Thursday at the Turpike Showdown.

Roff, ranked No. 11 in Class A, buried the Maud squad 14-1 before Cyril edged the Lady Tigers 4-3. Maud (4-8) is No. 14 in Class A and Cyril (13-7) is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

Byng (9-4), No. 8 in Class 5A, slipped by Class 2A No. 17 Stonewall 2-0 before dropping a 12-5 decision to Class B No. 4 Tupelo (14-6). Stonewall entered Friday's play at 8-14.

Cyril also pinned an 11-5 loss on Tupelo and the CHS Lady Pirates began their day with a 2-0 win over Vanoss (1-9).

Roff 14, Maud 1

The Lady Tigers led 1-0 before erupting for 13 runs in the top of the third and final inning.

Keela Scott led Roff at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored. Madysson Becker finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored for the hosts. Shelby Ensey went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Sophie Eldred ended up 1-for-2 with a walk and scored three runs.

Cyril 4, Roff 3

Cyril pushed across two runs in the top of the fifth inning to overtake Roff. Kathlyn Wilson came up with a two-out, RBI double to drive in what turned out to be the game-winning run.

Both teams finished with seven hits each.

Brianna Bess and Kailey Cranford both slugged solo home runs for Roff. Bess finished 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Wilson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and Hadley Gibson finished 2-for-3 with a double and also scored one run.

Byng 2, Stonewall 0

Byng scored both of its runs in the bottom of the second inning.

Hailey Alexander and Hannah Wort led off the inning with back-to-back singles and Leigh Ridgway followed with a base hit to drive in the first BHS run of the contest and make it 1-0.

Wort then raced home on a sacrifice fly by Stormy Musshafen to give her team its 2-0 advantage.

It looked like the Lady Pirates would get more in the frame after loading the bases with only one out but Stonewall turned a double play to limit the damage.

Alexander and McKenzie Alford finished with two hits apiece to pace the Byng offense.

Stonewall managed just four this from four different players — singles by Faith Ross, Kylie Alford, Kadyn Sutton and Madi Davis.

Tupelo 12, Byng 5

The Lady Pirates struck first with three runs in the top of the first inning. However, Tupelo countered by scoring four runs in the bottom of the second, five runs in the third and four more times in the fourth to pull away.

Kayle Watson paced a 13-hit THS offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Liz Sliger finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored and Marley Crites went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs scored. Raylee Jones finished 2-for-3 with a double, knocked in a run and scored twice for Tupelo and Maci Gaylor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs scored.

Byng finished with seven hits from seven different players including doubles by McKenzie Alford, Stormy Musshafen and Leigh Ridgway.

Cyril 11, Tupelo 5

Cyril scored six times in the top of the fourth inning to build a 7-1 lead. Tup[elo answered with two runs in both the fourth and fifth frames to pull within 7-5 but the Lady Pirates tacked on four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away.

Ava Sliger and Laine Wafford both hit home runs for the Lady Tigers. Both players finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored in Tupelo's nine-hit offense. Sliger and Maci Gaylor slapped doubles for Tupelo.

Hadley Gibson led a 15-hit Cyril barrage, going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Khloe Goombi went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Mackenzie Rhodes also garnered three hits for the Lady Pirates.