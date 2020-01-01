In action: The 106th Rose Bowl

The Pac-12 Conference champion No. 6 Oregon Ducks (11-2) meet No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) are playing in the "granddady of them all!"

Bri Amaranthus and Dwight Jaynes are joined by Ashley Young and Peter Socotch on-location in Pasadena.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Let the other guys get all the attention. That way when we do make noise, it'll be a big surprise to everybody… I'd gladly take that title of underdog.- CJ Verdell

BETTING LINE

Oregon opened as 2.5-point underdogs to Wisconsin. The over/under is 49.5 total points.

A DUCK WIN WOULD…

Be Oregon's third straight Rose Bowl victory. The Ducks beat Florida State 59-20 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1, 2015 and Wisconsin 45-38 on Jan. 2, 2012.

BIG PICTURE

Looking to cap off Oregon's 11-win season and filling a top-20 recruiting class in the early signing period, a Rose Bowl victory would act as a springboard into College Football Playoff relevancy next season.

THREE KEYS TO A ROSE BOWL VICTORY

Keep Wisconsin's best player from going off, demonstrate explosion plays and show some creativity.

1. CONTAIN TAYLOR

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the nation's leading scorer, with 26 touchdowns, and has already topped 6,000 career rushing yards. Oregon faces a tough task to slow down the nation's best running back and two-time Doak Walker award winner. Taylor is only 91 yards from his second 2,000 rushing yard season.

So, how can Oregon keep Taylor from plowing between the tackles and limit his impressive explosive bursts of speed (13 rushes of 20-plus yards, including nine of 30-plus)?

The Duck front seven was heavily questioned heading the Pac-12 title game vs. Utah. Oregon's physicality shined, dominating up front for nine tackles for loss and six sacks. Similarly, Oregon will need to hold it's ground in the trenches again to bottle up Taylor in the middle and force Wisconsin into third-down situations.

Keep an eye on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. With one game left in his freshman campaign, Thibodeaux can still reach his goal of 10 sacks for the season. His nine sacks this season broke Troy Dye's previous freshman program record of 6.5 sacks. Thibodeaux is in good company, as the first Duck with nine sacks since former Duck, current San Francisco 49er, DeForest Buckner in 2015.

2. GO LONG!

The Rose Bowl is senior quarterback Justin Herbert's last Oregon game and a chance for his most substantial victory in a Duck uniform. Herbert's elite arm is a major weapon to challenge a Wisconsin secondary that has been inconsistent at times in 2019.

If Oregon can give Herbert enough time, the projected first round 2020 NFL draft selection should be able to exploit the Badgers down field. In the last month, Wisconsin's secondary gave up big plays and committed costly penalties in games against Ohio State and Nebraska.

Oregon receivers Johnny Johnson III and Juwan Johnson have the physicality to make a huge difference in this game. Each Johnson found success against Utah with explosion plays (Johnson III 45-yard touchdown reception, Johnson 50-yard catch).

Keep an eye on Johnson III, who has 24 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns in the last four games.

3. GET CREATIVE

Trick plays and bowl games go hand in hand. The Oregon football program has had extra preparation time for Wisconsin, which allows for added wrinkles and exposing areas of the Badgers' weaknesses.

Don't forget, the Badgers have had the same amount of time to plan for the Ducks. Cristobal stressed the importance of fixing Oregon's areas of weakness before the Rose Bowl.

If you haven't fixed them, they'll show up again. –Cristobal

In offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo's last game before taking over UNLV's football program, I expect the creative factor to play a part in Oregon's chances to steal momentum and a win.

GAME INFORMATION

Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2:10p.m. (PT)

Where: Rose Bowl; Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN

