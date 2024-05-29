‘I was acting like a Twitter user’: Sam Presti explains Boston Globe letter he wrote as a teenager

Over the last few months, a recent Boston Globe letter resurfaced and made the rounds online. A 16-year-old Sam Presti was the author of an opinion piece where he vouched for the Boston Celtics to draft Jason Kidd in 1994.

“The rebuild of this once-massive dynasty must begin now,” Presti wrote. “We need to clean house; let players go and clear up salary room for our draft pick. Although the draft is not incredibly deep this year, I do see a future star on the horizon.”

While researching Pipeline to the Pros, we found the earliest document of Sam Presti's team-building philosophy – a letter to the editor in the Boston Globe on 4/10/94. Presti argued it was time to "clean house," "clear salary room," and draft JKidd He was just 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/F3OCtaOgwJ — Ben Kaplan (@bkaplan4) April 19, 2024

That ultimately didn’t happen — Kidd was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 2 pick and the Celtics settled with Eric Montross at No. 9.

But it was a nice little anecdote that foreshadowed Presti growing into one of the best general managers in the league.

The 46-year-old has been the Thunder’s GM since 2007, helping build two separate title contenders with a short rebuild sandwiched in the middle.

Presti was asked about the letter in his end-of-season press conference. With a hint of embarrassment, he linked his piece of work to social media usage.

“I think it’s very evident that I was acting like a Twitter user in 1993. I was frequently wrong but never in doubt,” Presti joked. “I had 100 percent confidence in my opinion with 10 percent of the information. I was an expert with no expertise.”

Presti revealed he wrote the letter as a high school sophomore and was surprised it got published by the Boston Globe. He said he talked to Kidd — who’s now Dallas’ head coach — about it before OKC’s Round 2 series against the Mavericks.

“It’s super humbling and to talk to Jason Kidd, he brought it up to me before the series started because someone had asked him about it,” Presti said. “It was great because I remember he opened my eyes while I was watching college basketball and some of the stuff he was doing.”

Presti might’ve been humbled about the experience, but his younger self was right about Kidd. He had a Hall of Fame career while Monstross washed out as a backup big.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire