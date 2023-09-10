Who is acting Michigan State football coach Harlon Barnett?

EAST LANSING — Michigan State named secondary coach Harlon Barnett its acting head football coach on Sunday after announcing it had suspended head coach Mel Tucker after a sexual harassment claim against Tucker was detailed earlier in the day in a USA Today story.

Some Spartan fans may not be familiar with Barnett, 56, who is in his 15th season overall as an MSU assistant coach after a playing career with the Spartans in the late 1980s and seven seasons as a player in the NFL.

Here are three things to know about Barnett.

Barnett coached 'No-Fly Zone' during Dantonio era

Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio, right, and MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller mingle on the field before the football game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Barnett is perhaps best known by MSU fans as the coach of the defensive backs under former coach Mark Dantonio from 2007-17 when the Spartans enjoyed some of their greatest success in school history. MSU went 100-45 in that span, won three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl and reached the College Football Playoff.

The play of Barnett's defensive backs was a big part of those winning years, including the famed "No-Fly Zone," which included All-Americans Darqueze Dennard, Trae Waynes and Kurtis Drummond. His players have won All-Big Ten honors 31 times, including nine who were first-team players, and 11 of the players he's coached have been selected in the NFL draft.

Barnett's time on Dantonio's MSU staff included being the co-defensive coordinator from 2015-17 and the associate head coach in 2017. He also served as the defensive backs coach for Dantonio at Cincinnati from 2004-06 before both came to MSU.

After retiring in 2020, Dantonio is returning to MSU to work with Barnett as an associate head coach, the school announced Sunday.

Barnett took a 2-year detour from MSU to coach at Florida State

FSU defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett at FSU's first spring practice of 2019.

Barnett left MSU after the 2017 season to run his own defense when he was named the defensive coordinator at Florida State under head coach Willie Taggart. During his two years with the Seminoles, Barnett coached coached five players who earned All-ACC recognition, including two first-team honorees (DE Brian Burns and DT Marvin Wilson).

After two seasons at FSU, Barnett returned to MSU to be a part of Tucker's staff when he was hired in February of 2020. He coached the cornerbacks in 2020 before then coaching the entire secondary again in 2021.

Barnett was three-year starter at MSU as a player

Georgia's Rodney Hampton (7) is grabbed in his face mask by Michigan State's Harlon Barnett (36) but tumbles into the end zone for a score during Gator Bowl, Jan. 1, 1989 in Jacksonville.

Barnett started for three seasons on some of George Perles' best teams MSU in the late 1980s.

Barnett, who was born in Cincinnati, was a key player on teams that won the Big Ten title and the Rose Bowl in the 1987 season. His Spartan teams also played in the Gator Bowl and the Aloha Bowl. He finished his career with 154 tackles and six interceptions.

Barnett went on to be a fourth round pick in the 1990 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played three seasons with the Browns, two seasons for New England and two more with the Minnesota Vikings.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Who is acting Michigan State football coach Harlon Barnett?