Acting legend Al Pacino calls Lamar Jackson 'inspiring'

Lamar Jackson: Heisman. Quarterback. MVP. Godfather?

Al Pacino is considered by some to be the greatest living actor. He's been in countless iconic movies, including The Godfather, perhaps the most celebrated movie of all time.

He's also a big fan of Lamar Jackson.

Pacino spoke with The Ringer for an oral history on Any Given Sunday, one of the most famous football movies of the last few decades. He plays the coach of a struggling team, and while being interviewed about the role, 20 years later, pointed to current NFL star Lamar Jackson as a form of inspiration.

Pacino: I watch this guy Lamar Jackson. There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do. That's inspiring. Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out? The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does?

Wow. Maybe the most successful actor of all time calling Lamar Jackson an inspiration to actors holds a lot of weight. Jackson has added countless fans across the country with his jaw-dropping highlights this season, and he's apparently made an impact with other stars as well.

Pacino not only weighs in on Jackson's success this year, but also touches on his experience last year, prior to his breakout.

With Willie Beamen, he was put in the background. Lamar was waiting behind Flacco, and I don't see how he got overlooked. What Lamar's doing was always there. You can clearly see it. Then you watch how he throws with such accuracy. He seems so comfortable throwing a football, like he's been doing it all his life.

Jackson has already inspired his teammates, fellow Pro Bowl quarterbacks and Hall of Famers. Now he's moving on to Hollywood (California, not Brown).

2019 is the Year of Lamar in the NFL. Maybe one day they'll make a movie about his season. Maybe they'll even get Al Pacino to co-star.

