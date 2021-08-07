ACRX FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – ACRX

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) between March 17, 2020 and February 12, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important August 9, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased AcelRx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the AcelRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2106.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 9, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AcelRx had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA (the Company’s lead product candidate, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to severe acute pain); (2) as a result, AcelRx had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected AcelRx to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the AcelRx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2106.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards

  • Vanessa Bryant settles lawsuit filed against her by her mother

    Sofia Urbieta Laine sued Vanessa Bryant, alleging she was due back pay as a nanny and that Kobe Bryant had promised to support her financially.

  • Teachers union files suit against mother who repeatedly requested information about curriculum

    A teachers union filed suit against a Rhode Island mother in an effort to block compliance with her repeated public information requests about whether the school teaches critical race theory and anti-racism.

  • Disney Lawyer Daniel Petrocelli Calls ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit an ‘Orchestrated PR Campaign’

    The temperature in the legal battle between Disney and Scarlett Johansson over her compensation for “Black Widow” has not cooled in the week since Johansson’s lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. Longtime Disney attorney Daniel Petrocelli told Variety that the demands in Johansson’s litigation are far out of the bounds of the actor’s […]

  • These companies are requiring employees get vaccinated

    As the Delta variant spreads, employers are increasing establishing vaccination mandates for their workers. Here's how those policies look.

  • Will New Rules For Crypto Tax Reporting Accelerate Use of Crypto Retirement Accounts? – SmartAsset

    A provision of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill would tighten the rules of how cryptocurrency transactions are reported, potentially prompting investors to rethink how and where they store their digital assets. If you’re integrating crypto into your portfolio and … Continue reading → The post Will New Rules For Crypto Tax Reporting Accelerate Use of Crypto Retirement Accounts? – SmartAsset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Bronze, Silver, and Gold of Retirement Accounts

    A lot of people have spent the past few weeks glued to their TV screens watching elite athletes from all over the world compete. And while many of those superstars have taken home their share of medals, we at The Fool think there's another category deserving of recognition -- retirement plans.

  • DeJoy maintains financial ties to former company as USPS awards it new $120 million contract

    The U.S. Postal Service will pay $120 million over the next five years to a major logistics contractor that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy previously helped lead and with which his family maintains financial ties, according to DeJoy's financial disclosure statements. The new contract will deepen the Postal Service's relationship with XPO Logistics, where DeJoy served as supply chain chief executive from 2014 to 2015 after the company purchased New Breed Logistics, the trucking firm he owned for

  • 7.5M workers face end to pandemic unemployment benefits in September

    Yahoo Finance’s Denitsa Tsekova breaks down the cutoffs in pandemic unemployment benefits fro millions of Americans.

  • Big Tech's Q2 Results Are Poking The Regulatory Bear

    Last week, three tech giants, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Google's parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported they earned combined profits that exceed $50 billion during the second quarter. The April-June results reflect Big Tech's unparalleled influence and success but more importantly, these figures show just how much these companies reshaped the way we live. Therefore, the concern of them becoming powerful beyond measure is more than valid and they have been poking the ey

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Intersect ENT, Inc. Buyout

    WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect”) (NASDAQ GM: XENT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Intersect’s agreement to be acquired by Medtronic, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Intersect’s shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Intersect common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visi

  • Texas Freight Forwarder Files Bankruptcy

    Trucking, logistics, and airfreight companies are collectively owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after a Texas freight forwarder filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this week. Atlantic Worldwide Shipping LLC of Houston filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on Tuesday. In its filing, the freight forwarder lists its assets as between $100,000 and $500,000 and its liabilities as between $1 million and $10 million. The company states that it has up to

  • Colorado mine owner seeks US compensation over 2015 spill

    The owner of an inactive southwestern Colorado mine that was the source of a disastrous 2015 spill that fouled rivers in three Western states has sued the U.S. government, seeking nearly $3.8 million in compensation for using his land in its cleanup. Todd Hennis claims the Environmental Protection Agency has occupied part of his property near the Gold King Mine but hasn't compensated him for doing so since the August 2015 spill, The Durango Herald reported. In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, Hennis argued that the EPA's actions have violated his Fifth Amendment rights to just compensation for public use of private property.

  • Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

    China’s biggest gaming company, Tencent, said it would review whether it adequately limits children’s access to live streaming and other features after the government expanded a regulatory crackdown on tech industries by initiating a lawsuit against the company for failing to do enough to protect young users. The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours. The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how.

  • China's antitrust regulator to fine Meituan about $1 billion -WSJ

    Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China in recent months has rolled out sweeping rules to crack down on the tech and private tutoring sectors. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Meituan in April, focussing on a practice whereby a company forces vendors to use its platform exclusively.

  • SEC Brings Charges in its First Case Involving Securities & DeFi

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged a pair of men for their part in making millions off fraudulent offerings. The case has already been settled.

  • NC court repeals $2 million adultery verdict because doctor did not know he was on trial

    A jury in 2019 docked Mooresville oral surgeon Matthew Johnson $2.3 million for having an affair with a married nurse.

  • Frontier Airlines mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all employees by Oct. 1

    Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines said on Friday all its employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1 in view of rising coronavirus cases. Companies across the United States are increasingly reinstating masking requirements and mandating vaccination to contain the highly transmissible Delta variant. "As we continue to watch the rapid increase of new COVID-19 cases across the United States caused by the Delta variant, I am concerned for the well-being of our team members, their families and friends," Chief Executive Officer Barry Biffle said.

  • CNN fires unvaccinated employees for going to office

    The network is among several US firms to require employees working with others to be vaccinated.

  • United Airlines Is Industry First To Require All Employees To Be Vaccinated Due to Delta Surge

    In an industry first and amid a surge in Delta variant cases, United Airlines will require all its employees to be vaccinated by October 25 at the risk of being fired in the failure to do so. See:...