Acrobatic pick by Cobie Durant sets up Rams touchdown
Russell Wilson continues to make bad decisions.
The Denver Broncos’ quarterback tried to find a receiver Sunday at SoFi Stadium and the ball wound up being intercepted by the Rams’ Cobie Durant,
Spectacularly.
Cobie Durant comes up with the INT 🔒
📺: #DENvsLAR on CBS/NICK
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/MUCnRziYCT
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022
The interception set up a TD pass from Baker Mayfield to Tyler Higbee that had the Rams up 10-0 after the PAT.
Higbee gets his 2nd TD in 6 days!
📺: #DENvsLAR on CBS/NICK
📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/xXDYpCJpC1 pic.twitter.com/9EMCbjeTuy
— NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2022