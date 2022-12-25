Acrobatic pick by Cobie Durant sets up Rams touchdown

Russell Wilson continues to make bad decisions.

The Denver Broncos’ quarterback tried to find a receiver Sunday at SoFi Stadium and the ball wound up being intercepted by the Rams’ Cobie Durant,

Spectacularly.

Cobie Durant comes up with the INT 🔒



The interception set up a TD pass from Baker Mayfield to Tyler Higbee that had the Rams up 10-0 after the PAT.

Higbee gets his 2nd TD in 6 days!



Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire