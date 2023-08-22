Acrisure Stadium ranked 10th-best in NFL

Acrisure Stadium was named the 10th-best stadium in the NFL in a ranking of all 30 home venues by The Athletic published on Monday.

The poll of NFL beat writers ranked every stadium, and newer domed stadiums owned the top spots, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota coming in first and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles following right behind in second.

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (fourth), Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (seventh), Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (eighth) all also finished in the top ten.

Two historic stadiums with sentimental ties — Green Bay’s Lambeau Field (third) and Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium (sixth) were also in the top group.

