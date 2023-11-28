One of the primary missions behind Acrisure Arena hosting a high-end college basketball game on Thanksgiving Day was to draw some attention to the new facility and in a broader sense the Coachella Valley as a sports destination.

With news of the TV ratings, it's fair to say the mission was more than accomplished.

The Acrisure Classic Thanksgiving Day thriller that saw Arizona beat Michigan State 74-68 and was televised by FOX following the Lions-Packers NFL game saw a rating of 2.0 and 5.18 million viewers.

That marked the highest-rated regular season college basketball game in 15 years. Not bad for the first-ever nationally televised event held at Acrisure Arena.

The last college basketball game to top it was a North Carolina-Duke game on ESPN in 2008 which had 5.61 million viewers. No other college basketball game had eclipsed 5 million viewers since then until Thursday.

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) drives to the basket during the first half of the Acrisure Classic game against the Arizona Wildcats in Palm Desert, Calif., on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.

The number was buoyed by the NFL lead-in with the general nature of Thanksgiving Day being a day in which more people are home watching sports on their televisions than an average day. In fact, the Cowboys vs. Commanders game that was happening simultaneously to the Acrisure Classic also had historic numbers with 41.76 million, the second most all-time for a Thanksgiving NFL game.

It's not clear yet how the television plan will work for next year's Acrisure Classic which is scheduled to be a two-day event that will include multiple teams with USC and San Diego State being among them. The games are scheduled to take place on Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Acrisure Classic sees highest college basketball TV rating in 15 years