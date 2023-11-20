Acrisure Classic, Arizona vs. Michigan State on Thanksgiving: Tickets, parking, key players

Major college basketball is coming to Acrisure Arena on Thanksgiving as the first-ever Acrisure Classic features traditional powerhouses Arizona and Michigan State.

Here is everything you need to know for the game, including three players to watch for each team:

The game

What: An early season clash of ranked teams as the No. 3-ranked Arizona Wildcats face off against the No. 21-ranked Michigan State Spartans.

When: The game starts at 1 p.m., Thursday

Where: Acrisure Arena, which seats 10,185 for basketball and is in Palm Desert, California, which is part of the greater Palm Springs area

Television: The game will air nationally on FOX following the NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers

Of note: The Arena is home to the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds (affiliate of the Seattle Kraken). The basketball court will be laid out on top of the ice rink with a sophisticated insulated foam and fiberglass layer between. This will be only the second basketball game ever played at Acrisure Arena, and the first regular-season contest. The Lakers hosted the Suns in an NBA preseason game Oct. 19.

Next year: The Acrisure Classic announced Monday morning that USC and San Diego State will be involved in the 2024 version of the soon-to-be annual Thanksgiving week feast for hoops fans in the desert.

The matchup

Arizona: The Wildcats are 5-0 and could easily stake a claim as the most impressive team in college basketball so far this season. They can boast what is arguably the best win of the early season, beating No. 9 Duke 78-73 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. And their other four wins have all been 30-point-or-more blowouts. The Wildcats offense has been unstoppable this season, scoring 122, 97, 100 and 102 in their other four wins over Morgan State, Southern U., Belmont and UT Arlington. Sure, that isn't a tough slate, but scoring 100 in a 40-minute college game is impressive. To put it in context, the rest of the top 10 have scored 100 points in a game only three times combined. What makes them so tough to guard is they do it with a balanced attack as six, that's right six players, average double digits.

Michigan State: The Spartans, who were rated as high as No. 4 in the preseason, have stumbled out of the gate. They lost a shocker in their opener at home to James Madison in overtime in a game in which they made just 1 of 20 3-pointers. They also played the same Duke team that Arizona beat at a neutral court in Chicago and lost to the Blue Devils 74-65. They have shown signs of coming out of their early shooting slump in the last two games, a 20-point win over Butler and a lopsided win over Alcorn State. While the Wildcats have hung their hat on offense this year, the Spartans have done it with defense, holding their opponents under 55 points in their three wins.

Three players to watch for Arizona

Oumar Ballo, C: Ballo is generally considered the Wildcats' best player, particularly when it comes to projecting him as an NBA commodity because his size (7 feet) and athletic ability make him a problem for any opponent. He's averaging a modest 12.4 points per game so far, but with so many blowout wins he hasn't played major minutes in most games.

Nov 10, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Oumar Ballo (11) dunks during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Love, G: The Wildcats hit the transfer portal jackpot, in finding a talented point guard to help all of their talented pieces come together. Love, who played the early part of his career at North Carolina, is averaging 12.4 points per game and has a team-best 24 assists. He's seen it all in his career, so his best attribute might be a general calmness in tense situations.

Kylan Boswell, G: Boswell, a sharp-shooting guard, is actually the team's leading scorer with 13.8 points per game. The term "sharp-shooter" is not hyperbole here. Boswell has made a remarkable 15 of 22 (68.1%) from the 3-point arc. By comparison, the entire Michigan State team is 25 of 95 on 3-pointers (26.3%).

Three players to watch for Michigan State

Tyson Walker, G: When all else fails for the Spartans, you'll probably find the ball in Walker's hands as the shot clock winds down. He is a creative scorer who can get points from the 3-point arc, the mid-range and on the dribble drive. He averages 23.0 points per game, the most in the Big Ten so far this season. He has shown an ability to thrive in late-game clutch situations.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, right, makes a 3-pointer as Butler's Jalen Thomas defends during the first half on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in East Lansing.

Malik Hall, F: Hall is a classic college basketball player in that he is undersized to be a post player, a little slow to be a perimeter player, but he does everything well and when the Spartans are at their best, he's contributing in a major way. He likes to back down smaller defenders and score with a fade-away jumper or dribble-drive past bigger defenders. He has that knack, and the Spartans will need a confident outing from Hall on Thursday. He's averaging 10 points per game and had 18 against Duke.

Coen Carr, F: Carr is only a freshman and doesn't score a ton of points, but when he does, they are often of the SportsCenter Top 10 variety. One of the highest jumpers in all of basketball with a 48-inch vertical leap, Carr is prone to "How did he just do that?" type of dunks. It would be a treat for the fans at Acrisure Arena if he could come up with one or two of those extra-special highlight slams in this one.

😤 COEN CARR 😱 pic.twitter.com/pvYIgtz9Bf — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 20, 2023

Tickets and parking

Tickets: There are tickets still available for Thursday's game by going online to Ticketmaster.com or the Acrisure Arena website. Available tickets range from $31 to $206.

Parking: There are three different parking options for the Acrisure Classic. VIP parking is $38, general parking in the main lot at the arena is $27, and there is also a $17 option parking at a nearby high school with being shuttled to the arena.

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

The logo for the Acrisure Classic basketball game pitting Michigan State and Arizona

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Acrisure Classic, Arizona vs. Michigan State: Tickets, parking, key players