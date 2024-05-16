A's acquire RHP Bielak from Astros for cash, DFA Lucas originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

A new pitcher is coming to Oakland -- and he won't have to travel far.

The Athletics announced Thursday they had acquired right-handed pitcher Brandon Bielak from the Houston Astros ahead of their current series finale later in the day.

The A’s have acquired RHP Brandon Bielak from the Houston Astros in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, LHP Easton Lucas has been designated for assignment. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) May 16, 2024

In exchange, Oakland sent cash considerations to Houston.

Additionally, the A's designated left-handed pitcher Easton Lucas for assignment to make room for Bielak on the 40-man roster.

Bielak, 28, was selected by the Astros in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft. In five seasons in the Majors, he's posted a record of 11-13 with a 4.65 ERA and one save. That lone save came in 2021.

The New Jersey native also recorded 155 strikeouts and 85 walks in 191 2/3 innings pitched across 70 career appearances.

Twenty-one of those 70 appearances have been starts, where Bielak has gone 6-9 with a 4.50 ERA and an average of 4 2/3 innings pitched per start.

In 2024, Bielak appeared in 10 games, posting a 5.71 ERA across just over 17 innings pitched. He'll join a relief bullpen that is anchored by Kyle Muller, Mitch Spence and Michael Kelly, among others.

Lucas, 27, appeared in just three games for the A's this season, allowing six earned runs and eight hits in 3.2 innings. He also had six strikeouts.